Financial services provider Primerica announced Thursday that The Primerica Foundation has donated $175,000 to the COVID-19 relief efforts through grants to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, American Red Cross, Community Foundation of Northeast Georgia and United Way of Greater Atlanta.
The primary focus of this funding will go to relief efforts in Gwinnett County and the greater Atlanta area, while the CDC donation will help it continue to lead the nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Primerica’s top priority is to protect the health and well-being of our clients, representatives, employees, and the communities where we live and work,” said Kathryn Kieser, EVP, Chairman, and President of The Primerica Foundation. “Primerica is headquartered in Gwinnett County, and we are providing immediate support to nonprofit organizations to address frontline needs throughout the County, especially the needs of the most vulnerable among us.”
Primerica has implemented a work-from-home plan, and about 85% of its approximately 1,800 employees in Gwinnett County are working remotely. Primerica also expanded temporary sick leave coverage to provide an extra measure of support for employees who are unable to work due to COVID-19.
The company’s 130,000 life insurance licensed representatives are using video conferencing to provide the same level of service that its clients have come to expect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.