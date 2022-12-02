Primerica employees unload food donations that were delivered in a U-Haul van during the company's second annual Salvation Army Can-A-Thon food drive at its corporate headquarters in Duluth on Wednesday.
Primerica employees hold signs to greet cars as they come by to drop off food during the company's second annual Salvation Army Can-A-Thon food drive at its corporate headquarters in Duluth on Wednesday.
Primerica employee hand off cans of food as they empty a U-Haul van filled with food during the company's second annual Salvation Army Can-A-Thon food drive at its corporate headquarters in Duluth on Wednesday.
Primerica employees remove food from the back of a U-Haul van that was used to drop off donations during the company's second annual Salvation Army Can-A-Thon food drive at its corporate headquarters in Duluth on Wednesday.
The Salvation Army's mascot greeted cars as they pulled up to drop off food during Primerica's second annual Salvation Army Can-A-Thon food drive at the company's corporate headquarters in Duluth on Wednesday.
A Primerica employee empties cans of food into a collection box during the company's second annual Salvation Army Can-A-Thon food drive at its corporate headquarters in Duluth on Wednesday.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Primerica employees sort food by type in a collection box during the company's second annual Salvation Army Can-A-Thon food drive at its corporate headquarters in Duluth on Wednesday.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Primerica employees filed several containers with food during the company's annual Salvation Army Can-A-Thon food drive at its corporate headquarters in Duluth on Wednesday.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Primerica employees unload food donations that were delivered in a U-Haul van during the company's second annual Salvation Army Can-A-Thon food drive at its corporate headquarters in Duluth on Wednesday.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Primerica CEO Glenn Williams chats with a Primerica employee during the company's second annual Salvation Army Can-A-Thon food drive at its corporate headquarters in Duluth on Wednesday.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Primerica employees hold signs to greet cars as they come by to drop off food during the company's second annual Salvation Army Can-A-Thon food drive at its corporate headquarters in Duluth on Wednesday.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Primerica employees lift food out of the back of a pick-up truck during the company's second annual Salvation Army Can-A-Thon food drive at its corporate headquarters in Duluth on Wednesday.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Primerica employees empty cans of food into a collection box during the company's second annual Salvation Army Can-A-Thon food drive at its corporate headquarters in Duluth on Wednesday.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Primerica employee hand off cans of food as they empty a U-Haul van filled with food during the company's second annual Salvation Army Can-A-Thon food drive at its corporate headquarters in Duluth on Wednesday.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
A Primerica employee holds a sign during the company's second annual Salvation Army Can-A-Thon food drive at its corporate headquarters in Duluth on Wednesday.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Primerica employees remove food from the back of a U-Haul van that was used to drop off donations during the company's second annual Salvation Army Can-A-Thon food drive at its corporate headquarters in Duluth on Wednesday.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
The Salvation Army's mascot greeted cars as they pulled up to drop off food during Primerica's second annual Salvation Army Can-A-Thon food drive at the company's corporate headquarters in Duluth on Wednesday.
Last year, nearly 300,000 cans and boxes of food were donated across metro Atlanta for the Salvation Army's annual Can-A-Thon food drive — and one third of that food haul was donated by Primerica employees.
This week, the company's employees strove to not only accomplish that feat again, but to increase their contribution during their second annual drive-thru food drive at the company's headquarters in Duluth on Wednesday.
By Curt Yeomans
curt.yeomans@gwinnettdailypost.com
The effort was so significant that the head of the Salvation Army of Metro Atlanta, Maj. Thomas McWilliams, came out to see it himself. He saw vehicles packed with food pull up and an army of employees dressed in holiday attire unloading it all.
"This, as an individual push, is by far the biggest in all of metro Atlanta, in terms of an individual company," McWilliams said.
Although this was only the second drive-thru food drive that Primerica employees have done, the company has been involved with the Can-A-Thon effort for a decade.
Last year's Primerica food drive brought in about 100,000 food items. The goal for this year was to collect 200,000 items to donate to the Salvation Army pantry so it could be distributed to people in need in the community.
"We included our sales force in Georgia, and made them aware of what we're doing and gave them the option to participate, and so we've got some offices from all over the greater Atlanta area also participating today," Primerica CEO Glenn Williams said.
Primerica employees dressed in festive holiday attire to collect the food. A couple of them waived pom-poms at cars as they pulled into the drop off lane. Others held signs that thanked people for their donations. Someone rang a cowbell each a car pulled up.
Some of the people dropping off food got into the act by honking their horns and waiving at the employees who were unloading food from the cars.
And, some people made big donations. There were some pickup trucks that came by with their beds filled to thr brim with food. One person rented a U-Haul van to drop off several boxes of food.
"I've been a (Salvation Army) officer for 30 years, and I've seen food drives at all the different locations, and it's the food, yes, and it's the donations, yes, but to see a company come out and the people become invested and just enjoying it and being a part of it ... I love it," McWilliams said.
McWilliams said there is a big need to keep Salvation Army food pantries full because of impact inflation has had on the ability for people to afford groceries. There are 13 Salvation Army pantries located across metro Atlanta to help ensure families in need have food to put on their tables.
"With the cost of everything going up, people are having to make choices," McWilliams said. "You know if you've got to chose between medication, your rent, everything else is going up so they've got food insecurity and they need help."
But, McWilliams said the Gwinnett County community has traditionally stepped up to meet needs as they arise. He pointed, not only to Primerica's effort, but also efforts at another big supporter of Can-A-Thon, Greater Atlanta Christian School, and donations made at the Salvation Army's Gwinnett chapel.
"Gwinnett takes a second seat to no one in their philanthropy, in their giving and you see it in the Can-A-Thon as the most visual piece of that, but it's overall," he said.
Primerica collected food donations and financial donations to enable the Salvation Army to buy food it needs. Company officials said they are counting each dollar that is donated as one can of food.
The total number of donations was still being calculated on Thursday, but officials said they exceeded last year's total. Employees had until Thursday afternoon to make a financial donation.
"We had some people make cash donations (last year), but we took them out and bought cans with them," Williams said. "So, now the Salvation Army is going to do that part. They're going to use that case for the types of cans they need. It gives them a little more flexibility."
The one change from last year's Primerica food drive to this year's event is that last year's event was turned into a competition between portions of the headquarters. The competition aspect was dropped this year in order to focus on a unified corporate effort to tackle the impact inflation has had on food security.
"Rather than dividing in two and deciding that we wanted to compete with each other, we decided a unified effort would be more powerful, so we kept the company as one team under the one Primerica banner," Williams said.
"And, we said in spite of the fact that prices are up, we're going to try to double our goal."
The Primerica food drive was a prelude to the Salvation Army's main Can-A-Thon efforts, which are taking place across metro Atlanta on Friday.
The Salvation Army is operating four Can-A-Thon drop off sites across the area, including the Gwinnett Salvation Army chapel at 3455 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday.
This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Can-A-Thon effort.
But, McWilliams was impressed by what he saw at Primerica on Wednesday.
"It means our food pantries are going to be full so that when community comes to us because of the rising cost of groceries, we're going to be able to meet those gaps because of this," he said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.