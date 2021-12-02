Primerica new business manager Valerie Caldwell and her team decided to go all in on the company's new competitive format to benefit the annual Salvation Army Holiday Can-A-Thon this year.
Primerica decided to shake things up in its food drive efforts this year, making a competition between the two wings at its corporate headquarters building instead of simply placing drop-off locations around the office. Employees who have been working from home for nearly two years drove by and dropped off their donations at the Primerica headquarters in Duluth on Wednesday.
But, for Caldwell and her team who work in the Pitts and Brown side of the headquarters, the competition was not just with the other side of the building. It was among themselves.
"We made a competition within my department to get everybody fired up for it, so I really like this format," Caldwell said.
The competition aspect of this year's food drive led to Primerica far surpassing their goal of 30,000 nonperishable food items. After two hours, the company's employees collected about 97,500 items.
Primerica CEO Glenn Williams said the new format was actually inspired by perhaps the unlikeliest of sources: the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Well, usually we've done the Can-A-Thon and we've done a great job working with the Salvation Army, a great partner, but we've done it kind of in the traditional way where there's bins in the lobby as you enter the building (and) you bring your cans and drop them in," Williams said. "It's always been very successful.
"This year, there was an opportunity to bring so many people back on campus for the first time (since March 2020) and connect it with doing something with a great partner and something that will impact the community. So we felt like doing it outside and making it a competition."
Williams said splitting the building into two teams — the Pitts and Brown team and the Peterman and Seman team — actually benefitted the efforts to collect a large volume of food by giving the employees an incentive to collect more food. The winning side was the Pitts and Brown team, which collected more than 67,000 cans of food and received a small trophy for its efforts.
"We split the building up into two teams and that has really lit this up," Williams said.
Salvation Army of Gwinnett commanding officer, Capt. Paul Ryerson, said the food collected at Primerica, as well as at a collection event held at Greater Atlanta Christian Academy on Thursday and the Salvation Army offices on Friday, will go into a region-wide pot of donated food. That food will then benefit Salvation Army food pantries across metro Atlanta, including the one in Lawrenceville.
Ryerson said the Salvation Army faced a sharp increase in need from the community after the pandemic began last year with many people unable to work for months because they were employed in fields harder hit by the pandemic while some companies reduced their staff.
"The Salvation Army, in the middle of the pandemic even to currently right now, is distributing food at a rate that we haven't in probably recent history," he said. "In 2020, our food distribution went up 155% so people are coming to us, the majority of them for the first time in their life, to get something to eat from the Salvation Army.
"We had to pivot and change the way we operated last year because we needed to meet that need."
The Salvation Army had its own mascot at the event, but the Gwinnett Stripers and Georgia Gladiators also had their mascots at the collection drive. Chick-fil-A was also on hand to serve meals to volunteers and the Salvation Army band performed holiday tunes as the donations came in.
Meanwhile, several of the roughly 200 volunteers showed up in festive attire. For some of them, that meant wearing a Christmas sweater while others wore Christmas-themed pajamas.
Caldwell dressed as an elf cheerleader. She wore an old 11Alive Can-A-Thon sweatshirt that was green and paired it with a green elf hat and red socks. To finish off the look, she brought a pair of her granddaughter's shiny silver pom poms.
"My role today was to be a cheerleader, you know cheer people that come in, so I just had these poms at home, (because) my granddaughter used to be a cheerleader, so it just made sense to bring the poms and cheer everybody on," Caldwell said.
Williams said the fact that Primerica not only hit its goal within the first hour of the donation competition on Wednesday, but then went on to smash it was "incredible." He added the company appears to be onto something with the shift to a competition format.
"We've discovered a better way of doing something that's been great for many years and helpful to the community," Williams said. "I challenged the Salvation Army if they know of a company that does it bigger and better than this, then they need to tell us because that will get us excited about taking it up a level.
"So far, this is the best we've ever done, but we'll look for ways to make it even bigger in the future."
Ryerson said the fact that Primerica was able to collect nearly 100,000 cans will be significant for the area.
"This here today allows us to continue to feed families throughout Georgia, and gosh Primerica is just leading the way and leading the charge in how that can be done," he said.
Caldwell said it make sense to her company exceed its goal for collecting food, however, even if she also said she was "blown away" by the total number of items donated.
"That's the Primerica way," she said. "If you give us a challenge, we go for it. We really go for it."
Gwinnett residents who want to drop off nonperishable food items at the Salvation Army's offices at 3455 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville on Friday can do so between 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.
