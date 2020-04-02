Mask donation_image 1.jpg

Primerica announced it is donating 5,000 medical masks and 100,000 alcohol wipes to the Gwinnett County health department so medical providers in the county can have supplies to handle patients during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Gwinnett County's health department is getting thousands of medical masks and alcohol wipes from Primerica to help with the response to the COVID-19 coronavirus disease outbreak.

Duluth-based Primerica announced on Thursday that is donating 5,000 medical masks and 100,000 alcohol wipes to the health department. The goal is for health officials to distribute those supplies to medical providers throughout the county as needed.

The donation comes at a time when there is a high demand for personal protective equipment and other medical supplies to handle a sharp rise in people going to the hospital because of the outbreak.

“We acquired these masks and alcohol wipes years ago as part of our emergency preparedness efforts for use by employees in the event of a future medical crisis,” Primerica CEO Glenn Williams said in a statement.

“Given the pressing need at area hospitals and clinics, we are donating these materials to help ensure our frontline heroes are protected as they work to combat COVID-19.”

