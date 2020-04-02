Gwinnett County's health department is getting thousands of medical masks and alcohol wipes from Primerica to help with the response to the COVID-19 coronavirus disease outbreak.
Duluth-based Primerica announced on Thursday that is donating 5,000 medical masks and 100,000 alcohol wipes to the health department. The goal is for health officials to distribute those supplies to medical providers throughout the county as needed.
The donation comes at a time when there is a high demand for personal protective equipment and other medical supplies to handle a sharp rise in people going to the hospital because of the outbreak.
“We acquired these masks and alcohol wipes years ago as part of our emergency preparedness efforts for use by employees in the event of a future medical crisis,” Primerica CEO Glenn Williams said in a statement.
“Given the pressing need at area hospitals and clinics, we are donating these materials to help ensure our frontline heroes are protected as they work to combat COVID-19.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.