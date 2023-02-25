Primerica employees show of their bandages from where they gave blood during an American Red Cross blood drive at the company's headquarters on Wednesday. The blood drive coincided with Primerica's donation of a Ford Transit Connect van to the Red Cross on the same day.
Photo: Primerica
Photo: Primerica
Photo: Primerica
Photo: Primerica
For the second time in four years, Primerica officials have donated a vehicle to the American Red Cross to help with blood collections across the metro Atlanta area.
Primerica and its philanthropic arm, the Primerica Foundation, presented a Ford Transit Connect van to Red Cross officials while also hosting a blood drive on Wednesday.
It is the latest action in a longstanding relationship between Primerica and the Red Cross that stretches back to 2011 and has seen more than $400,000 in disaster relief donations and medical equipment given to the Red Cross. Primerica employees have also donated more than 3,000 pints of blood during blood drives held over the last 20 years.
"We are truly honored to be associated with such a great organization like the Red Cross and be able to help it fulfill its mission to save lives through blood drives, financial assistance and providing transportation to get blood where it’s needed most," Primerica CEO Glenn Williams said.
"I’m proud of our relationship and partnership with the Red Cross, which spans many decades, but I’m even prouder of our Primerica teammates who have been donating for decades."
Primerica previously donated a Dodge RAM Promaster City Van to the Red Cross in 2019. The vehicle donated this week is expected to help the Red Cross grow its blood supply, coming at a time when the organization is trying to increase its supply across all of Georgia.
"Donating this new vehicle is an extension of the generous contributions our employees have made for this important cause and will extend the impact of our reach by transporting blood where it’s needed the most," Primerica Foundation Chairwoman Kathryn Kieser said.
The new vehicle will be used to transport blood from Red Cross processing, testing and storage centers to patients in hospitals and cancer treatment centers. Primerica officials said the vehicle can also be used for emergency deliveries of rare blood and urgent blood to hospitals that are experiencing shortages.
"Primerica’s commitment to helping people in their greatest time of need and financially supporting so many disasters not just here in Georgia but around the country has made a huge impact," American Red Cross of Georgia Executive Director Terri Badour said.
"And this vehicle (that Primerica is) donating, when you think of the impact it’s going to make have on helping collect more blood to get to individuals living with cancer going through treatment, living with sickle cell that need transfusions to live, expectant mothers that have complications with childbirth and those impacted by trauma and accidents, this really makes a difference."
