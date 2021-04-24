There will likely be a "new normal" for higher education after the COVID-19 pandemic passes, according to the heads of three colleges in Gwinnett County.
Georgia Gwinnett College President Jann Joseph, Gwinnett Technical College President Glen Cannon and University of Georgia—Gwinnett Campus Director Laura Crawley sat down with the Gwinnett Chamber this past week to discuss the state of higher education in the county during the chamber's April On Topic breakfast at 12Stone's campus in Duluth.
Given the circumstances of the past year surrounding the pandemic, it may not be a surprise that COVID-19's long lasting future impact on higher education was one of the topics of discussion.
"We are prepared to come back in the fall, and you'll sometimes hear people say things like, 'What we were doing in fall 2019, we're going to go back to that,' " Crawley said. "I don't think that's going to happen at all. I think we've learned too much and gained too many experiences that we want to bring forward with us."
Like many other aspects of the community, higher education institutions had to learn to adapt to a very different world a year ago after the COVID-19 pandemic reached Georgia. That led to a sudden shift in how colleges and universities provided an education to students.
One aspect of how higher education could be different after the pandemic is that schools which have traditionally focused more on in-person instruction could do more in the area of online learning.
GGC has already been working on adding new online programs, and recently announced it will soon begin offering its first all online degree program in information technology-software development. The degree was created to meet a need in the IT industry, but Joseph said it came about from lessons GGC learned from doing online learning.
"The online environment taught us something," she said. "We can offer fully online programs. I see my esteemed colleague, (former GGC President Dan) Kaufman, in the room and I always remember the conversation we had when I first came to town, and I was like, 'Well, we are going to go into some online classes.'
"He was like, 'Well, you know things have changed. It's not what we had wanted for GGC, but you're the president now and if you see that's where the needs are, then I will support you.' And we went to being online and now we have our first fully online program."
Meanwhile, Crawley said UGA may not be an online university per se after the pandemic, but she does not see the work the college has done in the area of remote learning being abandoned.
"We're going to take some of these skills and some of these tools that we have learned, and some of the infrastructure we've built around remote access, and apply that going forward in our programs," she said. "Some of our students have learned, 'I kinda like remote learning.'
"It may not be what we do. We may not continue doing it 100% of the time, but I do know the conversations are happening around 'Well, how do we make space for people who are seeking their degrees to get their next stage of personal and professional development (through remote learning).' "
Joseph said GGC will also try something this summer where employees will be allowed to work remotely for half a day on Fridays. The result, she said, is that the campus will effectively shut down early on Fridays.
"Everybody can stop work in the summer at noon on Friday," she said. "That's how we're going to do GGC on Fridays, so we're not going to have the campus open to the public beyond special events that we will have planned."
Cannon said some meetings at Gwinnett Tech, such as his leadership team meetings, will likely not be done in person again, even after the pandemic ends.
"I don't know when I'll ever have another leadership team meeting in person," he said. "We don't need to do that. We're all spread out. Zoom and WebEx work just fine so we'll probably continue things like that, getting all of the faculty together within 30 minutes."
But, Cannon also there are some aspects of the college that will have to continue in person due to the nature of Gwinnett Tech's student body. As a result, the school will be looking at how it can find a balance between moving more in digital direction while still meetings needs that require face-to-face interaction.
"We have many first-time college students that do not have a guide to go by," he said. "They don't have a family member or they don't have anyone they know who has been there before, and they need to come in to talk to someone and bring in certain things.
"Federal government financial aid, for example, is still behind when it comes to electronic document filing. They are catching up some and this (pandemic) will help, but there's still things people need to do face-to-face."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.