President Joe Biden highlighted some of the biggest accomplishments of his administration's first 100 days in office during a drive-in rally at the Infinite Energy Center on Thursday, but he had a special message for Georgia voters.
"Your vote changed the world," he said.
That was a major theme of Biden's 20-minute speech to supporters at the rally, which also featured remarks from First Lady Jill Biden, Stacey Abrams, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, U.S. Reps. Carolyn Bourdeaux, Hank Johnson, Nikema Williams, Stanford Bishop and state Rep. Michelle Au.
Biden and other speakers pointed to not only his win in Georgia in the Nov. 3 presidential election, but also the election of Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, both Democrats, to the U.S. Senate on Jan. 5.
Biden highlighted higher-than-expected COVID-19 vaccination levels, as well as legislation successes, but also laid out some of the things left to do, such as passing a new voting rights act named for late U.S. Rep. John Lewis.
During his remarks on federal voting rights legislation, Biden renewed is criticisms of Georgia's new voting changes.
Biden and his wife strode onto the stage with the strains of Jackie Wilson's "Your Love Keeps Lifting Me Higher" blaring out of the speakers in the parking lot as supporters honked their horns.
White House officials said there were about 315 cars at the rally, filling up the section of the Infinite Energy Center parking lot that had been set aside for the event.
Several people waved signs that said "Getting Back On Track," but several attendees also painted messages, such as "Georgia Loves Biden," "#100" and "Go Joe," on the windows of their vehicles.
Atlanta resident David Patton showed up in his 1964 Pontiac Catalina with a "Getting Back on Track" sign in his front seat and Georgia and U.S. windows attached to the windows. He said that, after four years of Donald Trump as president, he felt a sense of relief with Biden now in the White House.
"I support the president and all they are doing to get this country back on track," Patton said. "I've been saying to my friends and people in the community as well, that it's the first time we've been almost able to almost check out and not worry about what's coming, so we have this overwhelming sense of relief so that we can get businesses back to school and get our kids back to school and get vaccinated."
There was a group of protesters who began shouting "Abolish ICE" and "We voted for you too" at the president and demanding he close immigration detention centers on the U.S.-Mexico border. They were waving a large orange banner, but it was turned away from Biden and instead faced members of the audience.
Their demands were heard — and recognized — by the president during his speech.
"I’m working on it, man, give me another five days," Biden said. "Folks, you all know what they’re talking about. There should be no private prisons period. Private detention centers. They should not exist. And we’re working to close all of them.”
