President Donald Trump dropped a shout out to Republican 7th congressional District candidate Dr. Rich McCormick during a visit to Atlanta on Wednesday.
Trump was at a UPS facility in Hapeville to announce changes to permitting reforms for transportation projects when he called on voters to elect McCormick and Republican 6th Congressional District candidate Karen Handel.
Trump called McCormick and Handel his "friends."
"They'll be there soon in my opinion because they have to be because we need all of the help we can get in Washington," Trump said.
McCormick is running against Democratic candidate Carolyn Bourdeaux for the open 7th District seat that is being vacated by retiring Rep. Rob Woodall, R-Ga. The 7th District includes portions of Gwinnett and Forsyth counties.
Meanwhile, Handel is running against U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Ga., in an effort to reclaim the 6th District seat she briefly held until McBath defeated her in 2018. The 6th District includes parts of Cobb, Fulton and DeKalb counties.
"They'll be there soon I hope, I hope," Trump said. "We need'em. We need them. Get them in there."
