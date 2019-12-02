Lottery players who do their grocery shopping at one Kroger in the Lilburn area may want to dig out their tickets from Saturday's drawing because they could be a little richer.
Georgia lottery officials said a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at the Beaver Ruin Village Kroger, which is located at 4155 U.S. Highway 29 in Lilburn ahead of Saturday's drawing.
The winner had not claimed their prize as of Monday.
The winning ticket matched the first four — out of a total of five — numbers with the Powerball. The winning numbers were 15-35-42-63-68 with a Powerball of 18.
Lottery officials said anyone in Georgia who wins in Powerball has 180 days — essentially six months — from the day of the drawing to claim their prize.