From now on, portions of State Route 120 from Lawrenceville to Johns Creek will be named for two prominent Gwinnett County businessmen.
Parts of the highway will be named for Georgia World Congress Center board chairman Bill Russell and former University System of Georgia Regent Richard Tucker. Both men have long been active in the Gwinnett Chamber and the business organization announced Wednesday that state Sen. Brandon Beach, R-Alpharetta, recognized the street namings after the chamber’s August board meeting.
“Richard and Bill’s fingerprints are all over not only Gwinnett County but the region and the state,” Beach said. “They have made such a difference in our region and state that I was proud to honor them.
“They absolutely deserve the accolades for what they’ve done for this community. Their work has put Gwinnett on the map.”
The portion of Highway 120 from State Route 316 to downtown Duluth will be named the Richard L. Tucker Highway. Meanwhile, the portion of Highway 120 between downtown Duluth and Parsons Road in Johns Creek will be named the Bill Russell Highway.
Both men are past recipients of the Gwinnett Chamber’s Citizen of the Year Award. Tucker was the chamber’s president from 1996 until 2003, and was later elected chairman of the chamber’s board in 2005.
That same year, then-Gov. Sonny Perdue appointed Tucker to serve on the Board of Regents, where he remained until earlier this year.
He is also a managing partner of Arlington Capital LLC.
“The naming of State Highway 120 as the Richard L. Tucker Highway is a tremendous honor because it runs through the heart of Gwinnett, a county and community that have been so good to my family and to me,” Tucker said.
“Particular thanks go to the Georgia State Senate and to the business, civic and charitable organizations that have supported my many efforts on behalf of our county and state.”
Russell, who is the chairman of Russell Landscape Group, is also a former Gwinnett Chamber board chairman, having filled that role in 2004. He was also a member of the board’s executive committee from 1998 until this year.
He was appointed to the Georgia World Congress Center board by Gov. Nathan Deal in 2011.
“As a longtime Gwinnett business and civic leader, I am extremely honored and humbled to receive this most prestigious recognition to have a significant portion of Georgia Highway 120 named Bill Russell Highway,” Russell said.