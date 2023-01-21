DSC_0794.JPG

Porter Steel President Cole Porter, left, addresses attendees at the Gwinnett Chamber's On Topic luncheon on Wednesday. Porter Steel began its tenure as the new presenting sponsor for the On Topic series this month. Chamber President and CEO Nick Masino, right, said chamber officials believe this is the first time in 16 years that there has been a change in the presenting sponsor for the series.

 Photo: Curt Yeomans

The new year brought a big change for the Gwinnett Chamber's On Topic series this past week.

The first installment of the series in 2023 was held on Wednesday and it marked the introduction of Porter Steel as the series new presenting sponsor.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.