The new year brought a big change for the Gwinnett Chamber's On Topic series this past week.
The first installment of the series in 2023 was held on Wednesday and it marked the introduction of Porter Steel as the series new presenting sponsor.
The new year brought a big change for the Gwinnett Chamber's On Topic series this past week.
The first installment of the series in 2023 was held on Wednesday and it marked the introduction of Porter Steel as the series new presenting sponsor.
Why is that a big deal? Well, it was the first time in well over a decade that someone other than RocketIT has been the presenting sponsor of the monthly information and lunch series.
"(Porter Steel) is the first new sponsor for On Topic, we think, in 16 years," Gwinnett Chamber President and CEO Nick Masino said.
Porter Steel is a Lilburn-based company that specializes in structured steel and architectural metal for construction projects.
Company President Cole Porter said the company is interested in helping the community and it sees sponsoring On Topic on to do that. He also said he sees value in the monthly series, where officials and experts give presentations on a wide array of topics ranging from transportation and schools to economic outlooks.
"On Topics have been really influential to us since becoming a chamber member because of the people you get to sit next to, the information you get to hear (and) the new people you get to meet," Porter said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect opinions of respondents
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.