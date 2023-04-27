As summer approaches, Gwinnett County is looking for lifeguards for the county’s pools and aquatic centers, and it’s getting some help from Northside Hospital to make sure they are adequately trained ahead of the upcoming pool season.

Northside Hospital Gwinnett recently gave the county a $50,000 donation to help cover the costs of training the county’s lifeguards with American Red Cross resources and materials. County commissioners agreed to accept the donation last week.

