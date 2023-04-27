A Gwinnett County lifeguard jumps in the water at the West Gwinnett Aquatics Center in this undated photo. Northside Hospital Gwinnett recently donated $50,000 to the county to cover the cost of lifeguard training.
Photos: Gwinnett County
Photo: Gwinnett County
A Gwinnett County lifeguard watches over swimmers at the West Gwinnett Aquatics Center in this undated photo.
Photo: Gwinnett County
A Gwinnett County lifeguard reviews water safety with children at the Mountain Park Aquatics Center in this undated photo.
Photo: Gwinnett County
A Gwinnett County lifeguard rescues a swimmer at the Mountain Park Aquatics Center in this undated photo.
As summer approaches, Gwinnett County is looking for lifeguards for the county’s pools and aquatic centers, and it’s getting some help from Northside Hospital to make sure they are adequately trained ahead of the upcoming pool season.
Northside Hospital Gwinnett recently gave the county a $50,000 donation to help cover the costs of training the county’s lifeguards with American Red Cross resources and materials. County commissioners agreed to accept the donation last week.
“Gwinnett Parks and Recreation is one of the largest providers of lifeguard training in the state,” Gwinnett County Community Services Director Tina Fleming told county commissioners when the donation was presented on April 18. “We train all lifeguards in house utilizing American Red Cross materials.
“Due to the ongoing national lifeguard shortage, and to improve recruitment, we have pivoted to provide training at no cost to guards that commit to work for us. the funds from Northside will help offset the cost of leadership and safety training, and will fund additional training in cultural competency.”
The county’s outdoor pools are set to open for the summer season on May 27. And, although the county’s aquatic centers are open year round, they will be closed from May 20-26 for routine maintenance, and will reopen on May 27 as well.
“So the 27th will be a big opening day,” county spokesman Joe Sorenson said.
About 540,000 people visit Gwinnett County pools and aquatic centers each year and the lifeguards at those facilities are tasked with ensuring those people say safe.
People who hold a lifeguard I position receive a starting pay of $16.50 while the entry pay for the more senior-level lifeguard II position is $18.50. Lifeguards must be at least 16 and have to complete lifeguard training.
Anyone who is interested in becoming a lifeguard can apply online at bit.ly/3L8r8cL.
Parks and Recreation officials pointed out, in documents submitted to county commissioners asking them to OK acceptance of Northside’s donation, that Gwinnett lifeguards are “some of the best in the nation, winning multiple lifeguard competitions and a near perfect incident rate.”
Parks officials also said diversity and inclusion training will help the lifeguards handle a diverse local population by preparing them to properly interact with the public.
“A well-training lifeguard can recognize a situation, communicate effectively and make a save which means there is one less person which will need emergency services, directly impacting our healthcare system,” Fleming said.
