While Gwinnett County residents struggle to cope with the pandemic outbreak of coronavirus disease known as COVID-19, a new — and yet also old and familiar — threat reared its head on Friday: pollen.
Friday is the second day of spring, but it was also the first day of 2020 where the pollen count hit the "Extremely High" range, according to Atlanta Allergy and Asthma. The allergy center reported a pollen count of 1,668 for the day. The highest single-day count for 2020 had been 423 on March 13.
"It is not unusual to see wide variations in daily pollen counts at this time of year," says Dr. Stanley Fineman of Atlanta Allergy & Asthma. "With the warmer temperatures, the trees are pollinating, however, rain or sporadic colder temps can cause a transient lowering of pollen counts throughout the coming weeks."
Officials at Atlanta Allergy and Asthma warn that when pollen counts get into the "extremely high" range, it can begin to prompt symptoms in people who have allergies, especially if they have tree allergies.
The top contributors to the pollen count on Friday were pine, oak, sweet gum, birch, hackberry, grass and sheep sorrel.
