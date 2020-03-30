Monday's pollen count is the sixth-highest of any single day since Atlanta Allergy & Asthma has kept records, beginning 30 years ago.
Monday's pollen count of 7,113 particles per cubic meter was recorded after Sunday's count of 8,918 registered as the second-highest number recorded in Atlanta Allergy & Asthma's 30-year records.
The index indicates pine, oak, mulberry, sweet gum and sycamore trees are contributing at an extremely-high rate. The index also indicated mold activity was extremely high. Atlanta Allergy & Asthma physicians recommend people who have allergies should monitor the pollen counts and begin taking preventative medications.
Atlanta Allergy & Asthma's index has reported extremely high pollen counts for five consecutive days and eight out of the previous 11 days.
March 30, 2019, recorded a pollen count of 1,922 particles.
Atlanta Allergy & Asthma’s pollen counting station is certified by the National Allergy Bureau. This is the only pollen counting station in the Atlanta area certified by the National Allergy Bureau.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.