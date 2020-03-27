Pollen and allergy season seems to be peaking in concert with the coronavirus, COVID-19, since the last full week of March has seen pollen counts increase to extremely high levels.
According to Atlanta Allergy and Asthma, Friday's pollen count is 5,847 particles per cubic meter, the highest of the year. The count broke Thursday's high of 3,697.
Friday's count dwarfs the count on this day in 2019, which was 212.
Oak, pine, maple, sweet gum and sycamore trees are some of the top contributors, according to the Atlanta Allergy Pollen Count. Indexes for grass, weeds and mold activity remain low or moderate.
Atlanta Allergy and Asthma conducts research and clinical trials pertaining to allergies. Its Pollen Counting Station is certified by the National Allergy Bureau.
