Developers are getting ready to break ground on a 276-apartment mixed-use development near the Suwanee Town Center.
Pollack Shores Real Estate Group announced this week that it plans to break ground on The Everett development by the end of the month. The project, which will be located at 4255 Suwanee Buford Dam Road, is expected to include residential housing as well as green space and retail spaces.
“Pollack Shores focuses on building communities that join residents with vibrant neighborhoods like that of Suwanee,” Pollack Shores President and CEO Steven Shores said. “We believe these intentional connections to walkable retail, restaurants and green space offer a higher quality of life for our future residents.”
If Pollack Shores’ name sounds familiar, there’s a reason for that. The company recently announced it is also working on the Ariston mixed-use development, which Atlanta Falcons player Julio Jones has been linked to, next to the Mall of Georgia.
The Everett is expected to open one year from now in August 2020. When it does, it will feature two acres of green space as well as street-level retail and restaurants that are intended to serve as a complement to the retail and dining activity going on at the Suwanee Town Center, which is less than 10 minutes away by foot.
It is expected to offer one, two- and three-bedroom apartments which could be up to 1,419 square feet, as well as a fitness center and an upscale pool with a pool deck and clubhouse, according to Pollack Shores.
A feature Pollack Shores officials are particularly touting is The Everett’s connection to the Bushy Creek Greenway, and a wider network of trails by extension. The development will be located across the street from the Bushy Creek Greenway’s entrance.
“The ability for residents to enjoy immediate access to Brushy Creek Greenway and link up with more than 16 miles of Suwanee and Gwinnett County walking and biking trails is a differentiator,” Pollack Shores Managing Director of Development Brian Oates said.
“We’re excited to become a part of the community, and anticipate great interest when pre-leasing commences next year.”