Two of Gwinnett's three congressmen applauded gov. Brian Kemp's decision to appoint businesswoman Kelly Loeffler to fill U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson's seat in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday — an interesting turn given one of their colleagues in Georgia's congressional delegation had campaigned hard to get that job.
U.S. Reps. Rob Woodall and Jody Hice, both R-Ga., heaped praise on Loeffler in comments released by Kemp's office Wednesday morning.
"I have known Brian Kemp for over a decade. As a friend and as Governor, he has proven to be an effective leader for both the state of Georgia and the conservative movement," Hice said. "He is a proven champion in the fight to protect life. Simultaneously, he has further developed Georgia's robust and thriving business environment.
"I congratulate him and Kelly Loeffler on her appointment to the U.S. Senate. I look forward to working with her to promote the conservative principles and values of Georgia and our great president."
Meanwhile, Woodall said he was "thrilled" by Kemp's choice of Loeffler and that he looked forward to working with her in Washington D.C. during his final year as a congressman.
“Kelly Loeffler’s decades of leadership and experience make her an excellent candidate to fill the Senate seat," Woodall said. "From working on her family’s farm, her philanthropic work, to creating jobs and opportunity in the private sector, Kelly embodies the best of our public servants and citizen leaders, and Georgia’s small business owners and local entrepreneurs will benefit from her firsthand knowledge of the free market.”
Woodall's and Hice's statements could be seen as signs of unity behind Kemp, the Republican governor who had faced pressure from President Donald Trump and conservatives across the nation to instead appoint U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., an ardent supporter of the president who has been prominent in the ongoing impeachment proceedings as a ranking member of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee.
Collins' district, which includes Hall County, is also just north of Woodall's and Hice's districts.
Kemp received blowback on social media from supporters of Trump and and conservative media outlets for choosing Loeffler instead of Collins. Some posters on Twitter called the governor a "RINO" — a derogatory term used against moderate Republicans by more conservative members of the party.
The term is an acronym that stands for "Republican In Name Only," and is used to imply a member of the GOP is not believed to be conservative enough to call themselves a Republican. It's a term that has been hurled at Woodall — who is not seeking re-election in 2020 — in the past as well, particularly when he faced a Republican challenger in the 2018 7th Congressional District GOP primary.
Woodall and Hice were not the only members of Georgia's congressional delegation to praise the Loeffler pick. Isakson and U.S. Sen. David Perdue also lauded the governor's choice. Five of the seven other Republicans in Georgia's U.S. House delegation also praised the choice in statements released by the governor's office.
Loeffler, who must run for the seat in November 2020 to finish out the term and then run again in 2022 for a full six-year term, will need that support as she juggles campaigning and doing the work of a senator. Her election campaign quickly launched a website Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Democrats are already not only criticizing the choice of Loeffler, but also seizing on some of the discord generated by supporters of Collins over the pick.