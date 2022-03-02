My name is Kirkland Carden, I represent District 1 on the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners. I wrote this op-ed to shed light on the unscrupulous actions being initiated by Georgia’s Republican Leadership.
Actions that disrupted our transparent, nonpartisan and lawful redistricting process thus, replacing that process with a gerrymandered map that fails to respect input from our community, disrupts county operations, disrespects local elected officials and splits several communities of interest in Gwinnett County.
The Gwinnett Board of Commissioners represents and was elected by Gwinnett’s growing and diverse community. My colleagues and I work hard every day to ensure that we uphold the Gwinnett standard in all that we do, and that shows in the decisions that we make as leaders.
However, Republican state legislators, who were unhappy with recent election results have altered the Commission District Map for Gwinnett County in an effort to sway future elections in their favor. Further, their efforts seek to weaken the effectiveness of current elected Boards of Commissioners and the vast majority of our legislative delegation.
Their attacks on Gwinnett, and the other counties such as Athens-Clarke, Cobb and Augusta-Richmond, represent a pattern of clandestine actions, with partisan intent against counties that have chosen to elect Democrats, and/or people of color.
On Feb. 18, HB 873 was signed into law. It could be argued that there is nothing wrong with carving out a section of the county so that both parties have a voice, something that Democrats would have liked for the past 20 years; however the process which led to HB 873 was not in accordance with tradition and historic norms.
I would like to take a moment to talk about how the HB 873 process differs from past norms.
Typically county redistricting bills are treated like local legislation (i.e. a proposed map would be developed by the local delegation and submitted to the house for vote as part of a omnibus bill). However, for a select group of communities that recently shifted from Republican to Democrat, this process was not followed.
The process used undermines efforts of Gwinnett residents that participated in our nonpartisan and transparent redistricting process. For Gwinnett, at no point in time did local Republicans Clint Dixon, Chuck Efstration or Bonnie Rich choose to attend or participate in our redistricting town hall events which were held throughout the county.
In fact, our redistricting events were not much different from the ones that Rep. Rich and her colleagues conducted as they led the redistricting process for Georgia’s State and Federal maps. For Gwinnett, the GOP-developed map received a floor vote from the entire General Assembly, thus legislators with no connection with Gwinnett County decided on our maps rather than local leaders from our community.
The map substituted in HB 873, did not just impact the northern Gwinnett County community that they claimed they were looking out for. It divided Gwinnett’s historic African-American community, “The Promised Land” in South Gwinnett, a community of interest for more than a century. This community is now divided across multiple commission districts.
In addition to diluting the voting power of Black voters in South Gwinnett, they divided the historical African-American communities in Lawrenceville.
They cut through the heart of Gwinnett’s largest Latino population around the Interstate 85 and Norcross area. This community of interest was also divided into multiple Commission districts, hindering the ability of this community to elect a candidate of their choice.
Normally there would be a committee meeting for each chamber, however for Gwinnett there was only one hearing in the House, and no committee discussion in the Senate. There were no public meetings or hearings in Gwinnett County on this map, no thoughtful, bipartisan analysis of the impact of these new boundaries.
Gwinnett residents voted for local representation. The revised maps will change the outcome of these votes for 40.31% of county voters or roughly 286,107 people, so the change in process will negate a significant number of votes.
Since Gwinnett’s map was not treated like local legislation, legislators who have nothing to do with Gwinnett County have burdened Gwinnett residents with additional costs for elections and voter education. The new map divides several cities, thus diluting their voice and complicating their efforts to move forward municipal interests.
Let me be clear, this new map was forced upon the people of Gwinnett. This is a naked partisan power grab and an attempt by Gwinnett Republicans to regain power in a county where most voters have rejected their style of politics.
Instead of trying to steal control of Gwinnett’s government by avoiding community input, Republicans should be focusing on winning at the ballot box, by truly representing the majority of voters.
I believe in good governance, I believe in home rule, and I believe in local control. America’s democracy does not mean winning by any means necessary. We are a country that has thrived on the will of the people.
Selective application of legislative processes in an effort to seize power in areas where voters chose not to elect Republicans, is a direct assault on the will of the people. All voters should not accept this assault and reject this type of extreme partisanship at the ballot box.
It is clear to me that in order to restore good governance and local control, voters will need to make their voices heard in the May Primary and November general election, as they will have the final say on this issue after the unprecedented actions Georgia Republicans have taken.
