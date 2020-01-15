There are a slew of issues facing the 2020 presidential candidates — impeachment, healthcare, climate change, among many others. Of critical and equal importance is the need for immigration reform in our country.
As the first Latina elected to the Georgia State Assembly and an immigrant myself, I know firsthand the importance of immigrants to our nation. I came to the United States when I was five years old and became a citizen in 2008.
I am like many Georgians. I attended Cross Keys High School and received my undergraduate degree from Georgia State University. I went on to attend Syracuse Law school and started my own removal and family-based immigration law firm right here in Georgia.
During the course of my more than 15-year legal and policy career, I’ve seen how broken our immigration system is and the importance for all Georgians and Americans that it be reformed. I’m grateful and honored to have been able to obtain U.S. citizenship, but many are not as fortunate.
This includes our nation’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients, young immigrants who came to this country at the average age of six. Since 2012, DACA recipients have been granted the opportunity to apply for temporary legal status and the ability to legally live, work and study in the U.S.
However, in another attempt by the Trump administration to advance its inhumane and cruel family separation agenda, they terminated the DACA program in September 2017. The program has remained temporarily in place due to court injunctions, but these are, as I said, temporary and could be terminated at any time.
On Nov. 12, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments on the constitutionality of the Trump administration’s rescission of the program. Should the court wrongfully decide to terminate the program (a decision that could come early this year), Dreamers’ lives will be tossed further into chaos, as will our economy, communities and families.
Dreamers have lived in the U.S. for an average of 20 years and came to the U.S. at the average age of six. They are parents to nearly 256,000 U.S. citizen children. They are teachers to our children and students alongside them. They are helping improve Georgia’s rural healthcare crisis as doctors and nurses. They’re entrepreneurs starting their own businesses and valuable employees in a range of industries.
Ninety-four percent of Georgia’s more than 25,000 DACA recipients are employed. They pay more than $120.6 million in federal, state, and local taxes annually. Nationwide, DACA recipients and their households pay $8.8 billion in taxes annually.
Dreamers are crucial to our state, yet they continue to face uncertainty and are unable to plan for a future. Without a pathway to citizenship, Dreamers could be subject to deportation back to countries they barely know or hardly even remember.
Our Georgian Dreamers, our state and our nation need a permanent legislative solution, as do the 11 million undocumented people in our country. Broad immigration reform benefits our economy and communities.
I look to my fellow elected officials at the state and federal levels, including Sens. Loeffler and Perdue, to work in a bipartisan manner to protect these immigrants and do what is best for Georgia by providing permanent legislative solutions for the vulnerable immigrant populations within our community.
I also look to the Democratic presidential candidates to make immigration reform a top priority. This issue and how each candidate chooses to address it is of utmost importance to the prosperity of our state and nation.
