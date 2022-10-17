New Stacey Abrams and Brian Kemp panel image (copy) (copy)

Stacey Abrams and Brian Kemp

 ATLANTA - Republican Gov. Brian Kemp defended his record on education, crime, the economy, abortion, health care and voting rights Monday night against accusations by Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams that he is not meeting the needs of most Georgians.

During an hourlong debate aired by Georgia Public Broadcasting, Kemp touted his efforts to target street gangs and human trafficking, reopen the state’s economy quickly following the onset of the pandemic and invest in public education.