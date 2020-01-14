Atlanta is one of America’s fastest growing cities with its population slated to reach 8.6 million by 2050 (up from about 4.6 million currently). This growth has many implications for the region, especially our transportation networks. More people mean more congestion and more roadway deterioration.
It’s in this context that I write to highlight our region’s freight railroads, like Norfolk Southern and CSX, which play an often unseen but key role in getting Georgia goods made and to market.
In contrast to public infrastructure, freight railroads like CSX and NS are privately owned and built by private dollars. So, while current highway infrastructure funding formulas effectively subsidize heavy truck operations, freight railroads pay their own way at little cost to taxpayers. This in addition to rail’s other advantages, for example traffic and pollution reduction.
Freight rail is also an economic powerhouse for Atlanta and the state. The Georgia Ports Authority reports a 30% increase in rail intermodal at the Port of Savannah in 2019. A new mega rail terminal in Mason is expected to double the port’s on-dock rail capacity next year.
While railroads are a success story for the region, current re-regulation proposals at the federal level could undermine this picture. Georgia’s lawmakers in Congress should oppose such shortsighted proposals, including rate caps and compelling railroads to turn over their traffic to competitors. Today’s rail regulations already work, allowing rail companies to earn what it takes to maintain world-class infrastructure. Efficient railways support healthy Georgia businesses and cut costs for consumers.
As Atlanta plans for a bright economic future, transportation leaders at all levels of government should recognize the advantages of rail, opposing policies that would contract and undermine the rail network when we need it the most.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.