As House Democrats prepared to launch a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump on Tuesday, one of Gwinnett County’s three congressmen was among the voices calling for articles of impeachment against the president.
The impeachment inquiry announced by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was a response to allegations that Trump talked to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about the possibility of opening a corruption investigation in that country against the son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
Reports of the conversation between Trump and Zelensky, in which the American president is accused of asking his Ukranian counterpart during a phone conversation in July to investigate Hunter Biden and his dealings with the Ukranian government while his father was vice-president, surfaced last week. It is tied up in reports about a whistleblower report that Democrats are trying to get a hold of.
“The president must be held accountable,” Pelosi said. “No one is above the law.”
Before Pelosi announced the inquiry, U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., and other Democrats in Congress were calling for Trump’s impeachment Tuesday.
“President Trump’s recent admission that he discussed with President Zelensky his desire that Ukraine open a corruption investigation against former Vice President Joe Biden is profoundly troubling,” Johnson said in a statement.
“Attempting to coerce a foreign government into digging up dirt on a political opponent, then trying to cover it up by unlawfully refusing to turn over the whistleblower complaint to Congress, crosses a red line. President Trump’s repeated obstruction and flagrant disregard of his oath of office demands the issuance of Articles of Impeachment.”
Among Gwinnett’s three congressmen, news that impeachment proceedings will commence against the president brought pushback, and claims of partisanship, from Republicans among the trio.
“The administration should absolutely follow the whistleblower process, I call on it to do exactly that, and I know that it will,” said U.S. Rep. Woodall, R-Ga.
“But when the House Democrat majority moves to start impeachment proceedings based on that complaint before it even holds a hearing to gather the facts, we have the answer to whether this is a serious constitutional effort or a partisan political exercise.”
U.S. Rep. Jody Hice struck a stronger tone in a statement Tuesday night where he accused Democrats of attempting to “nullify the will of the people and overturn the results of the 2016 election” while also accusing Democrats and the media of being “dead set on resisting” Trump.
“The abrupt and absurd decision by Speaker Pelosi to formally begin impeachment proceedings without waiting for a single piece of evidence is a dramatic overstep to distract from the real issues that matter to the American people,” Hice said.
“The simple fact that Speaker Pelosi could not be bothered to wait a mere 24 hours, when the President has said he would release the call’s transcript, indicates just how desperate and misguided the Left has become.”
Articles of Impeachment would be a major — and rarely used — step for the House of Representatives to take against a sitting president. The last time such a move was taken was more than 20 years ago when a Republican-controlled House voted to impeach then-President Bill Clinton.
But impeachment by the House is only one step in the two-step process. The Senate would then have to hold a trial and vote to impeach the president.
Impeachment of a president by the Senate — which requires a two-thirds vote — is also practically impossible to accomplish.
Although two presidents, Clinton in 1998 and Andrew Johnson in the late 1860s, have been impeached by the House, the Senate has never followed through and impeached a president before.
And unlike the House, where Democrats are in control, the Senate is controlled by Republicans — the president’s own party.
In a series of Twitter posts on Tuesday, Trump denied any wrongdoing on his part.
“I am currently at the United Nations representing our Country, but have authorized the release tomorrow of the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript of my phone conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine,” the president said in his first tweet.
His second tweet said, “You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call. No pressure and, unlike Joe Biden and his son, NO quid pro quo! This is nothing more than a continuation of the Greatest and most Destructive Witch Hunt of all time!”