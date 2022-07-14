Gwinnett County could determine the political fate of not only Georgia, but also the entire nation in the November general election, according to POLITICO.
The online political journalism website named Gwinnett one of 20 counties across the U.S. that will likely decide the fate of this year's midterm elections. It said the county — which has more than 600,000 registered voters and nearly 1 million residents in total — will likely have a key impact on outcomes in the gubernatorial race as well as the U.S. Senate race and races for three U.S. House seats (two of which lean heavily Republican).
"Georgia is hosting several must-watch elections this year: a heated gubernatorial rematch between Gov. Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams; the first-ever competitive Senate race featuring two Black men — Herschel Walker and Sen. Raphael Warnock; and down-ballot contests that will challenge Republicans’ hold on state power," POLITICO said in its analysis of the county.
"Democrats are relying on high margins of success in the state’s second-largest county, a new asset to the party, to succeed in these elections."
Gwinnett is a former Republican stronghold that has been drifting to a Democratic Party stronghold over several election cycles in the last decade. The county commission is now entirely made up of Democrats and Republicans only hold two out of five seats on the county's school board.
The county's shift and its impact on politics beyond Gwinnett's borders have not gone unnoticed by national Democrats. Sen. Elizabeth Warren came to Lawrenceville for a rally shortly announcing her bid for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination in 2019 and Vice-President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden have each held rallies at the Gas South Center in Duluth.
Harris held a rally at the center while she was still a candidate for vice president, days before the 2020 election, and Biden chose the center as the backdrop for his rally to highlight his first 100 days in office last year.
But, Republicans haven't given up on Gwinnett County yet.
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel recently visiting Suwanee for the opening of a RNC Hispanic Community Center designed to do outreach to Hispanic voters. Republicans have also recruited Hispanic and Asian candidates who are running for congressional and state legislative offices under the GOP banner in Gwinnett —which is Georgia's most diverse county — this fall.
The Gwinnett Republican Party also held a Black History Month program, featuring prominent local African-American Republicans such as Melvin Everson and others, in February.
"The GOP is trying to take back Gwinnett County, which facilitated the state's historic red-to-blue shift in 2020," POLITICO wrote in its analysis of the county. "It's a land of opportunity for both parties: Democrats are seeking to preserve the multiracial coalition they built while Republicans are looking to break it up."
