Republicans do not have a candidate running under the GOP banner for the Gwinnett Board of Education District 5 seat, but they have found a candidate they appear to be rallying around.
George Puicar is a write-in candidate for the seat and both the Gwinnett Republican Party and the Conservative Republican Women of North Atlanta put out messages encouraging voters to give his campaign a look.
Talk of at least one write-in candidate running for the seat emerged after Tarece Johnson defeated longtime school board member Louise Radloff in the Democratic Party primary in June.
“In the District 5 June primary, longtime member, moderate Democrat Louise Radloff (who used to be a Republican), lost to Dr. Tarece Johnson,” the Conservative Republican Women of North Atlanta wrote in an email to supporters urging support for Puicar.
“We did not run a Republican/Independent against Louise in the primary since she often sides with us on crucial issues, so now Dr. Johnson would be the second very left-leaning member on the school board. This is why we must have a write-in candidate to oppose Dr. Tarece Johnson.”
As a write-in candidate, Puicar does face challenges to winning the election. His name won’t appear on the ballot that voters receive, so they must chose the “Write-in” option and enter his name, and spell it correctly.
Puicar’s website, writeingeorge.com, states he is an immigrant and has lived in school board District 5 for 15 years and that his platform includes full support for school resource officers, encouraging parental involvement and ensuring funding, resources, technology and qualified teachers are distributed fairly across the school system.
“Tell everyone you know and share the news,” the Gwinnett Republican Party said in a post on its Facebook page. “He’s a local parent, an immigrant, speaks three languages and wants to keep Gwinnett schools great! He can use volunteers and needs our help to spread the word. He’s the right person for this school board seat!”
Merritt announces Abrams endorsement
Nikki Merritt, the Democratic Party candidate for State Senate District 9, announced on social media on Friday that she had picked up an endorsement from Stacey Abrams.
Abrams was the Democratic Party’s nominee for governor in 2018 and served as Georgia House Minority Leader before that.
“Elated to have earned the endorsement of @staceyabrams,” Merritt said in a tweet. “Thank you for your leadership and inspiring us all to fight for change in Georgia.”
Bourdeaux announces ‘Educators for Carolyn’
Democratic Party 7th Congressional District Candidate Carolyn Bourdeaux recently announced a group of educators who are endorsing her bid for Congress.
The list of members of “Educators for Carolyn” is topped off by Gwinnett County Board of Education member Everton Blair Jr. and contained the names of several local educators.
“I’m proud to send my son to Gwinnett public schools because I deeply believe in the value of a public education,” Bourdeaux said. “This year, I’m helping him get the hang of virtual learning from home one minute, while running my campaign for Congress the next. I’m grateful for the Georgia educators who are making the best of these tough circumstances. It’s a privilege to be backed by this coalition and I’ll fight every day for our schools in Congress.”
In addition to Blair, other members of “Educators for Carolyn” include: Amanda Wilsker; Amy Forehand; Amy Gandolfi; Amy Lederberg; Angie Gust; Ann Abramowitz; Catherine Davis; Dean Dabney; Dovile Budryte; Loyd Allen; Drew Weston; Ellen Rafshoon; Ellen Spears; Frank Finsthwait; Fred P Brooks; Heather Pincock; Iris Feinberg; James C. Cox; Jessy Briton; Jill Littrell; John Thomas; Jorge Martinez Vazquez; Kristin Fuqua; Lane M. Duncan; Laura Raiman; Lauren MacIvor Thompson; Liz Bigler; Loren Williams; Mark Bryan; Nancey Green Leigh; Richard Doner; Shivani Patel; and Wandy Taylor.
McCormick unveils Veterans Coalition
Republican 7th Congressional District candidate Rich McCormick announced a group of veterans who are backing his campaign for Congress this past week.
MCCormick’s “Veterans Coalition” include Loganville Mayor Rey Martinez, state Rep. David Cloark and former gubernatorial candidates Hunter Hill and Clay Tippins.
“For 20 years, I served with America’s finest men and women,” McCormick said. “Volunteers who put their own lives on the line so that we can live in peace and prosperity at home. These men and women are my brothers and sisters and as Georgia’s next congressman I will never let them down in Washington, D.C.”
The coalition includes: U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Seth Jahn, Specialist David Clark, Sgt. Grant McGarry, Lt. Hunter Hill, Chief Warrant Officer 3 JD Liebrock, Sgt. Major Tony Webb, Col. Dennis Brown, Master Sgt. Dale Simpson; U.S. Navy Lt. Devon Simon, Commander Gordon Austin, Lt. Commander Clay Tippins and Master-at-Arms Rey Martinez; U.S. Air Force Capt. Melanie Caceres and Gen. Joe Stein; and U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Alan Najjar, Corporal Chris Holcombe, Staff Sgt. Derek Somerville and Staff Sgt. Derrick McCollum.
