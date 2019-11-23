U.S. Reps. Rob Woodall, R-Ga., and Hank Johnson, D-Ga., may not be from the same political party, but they do have at least two things in common.
One is they they both represent parts of Gwinnett County in Congress.
The other is that they are both interested in seeing legislation passed to make “Gold Star Fathers” recognized nationally. They are so interested in seeing that happen, in fact, they co-introduced legislation to make “Gold Star Father’s Day” an annual national recognition.
Similar to their matronly counterpart, the Gold Star Mother, a Gold Star Father is a parent of a person who has been killed in military service.
“I believe it is important to extend the same recognition to Gold Star Fathers as it currently exists for Gold Star Mothers and families,” Johnson said in a statement. “On Gold Star Father’s Day, we will honor fathers who have lost children in service to the United States of America and recognize their unimaginable loss. The debt we owe our veterans and their families is immeasurable. The sacrifices of those we have lost, and those of their families on the home front, are the foundation of the freedoms we hold dear.”
Woodall said, “For a Gold Star family, every day is their own personal Memorial Day. Gold Star family members are strong and resilient and want to do nothing more than carry on their loved one’s legacy.
“We will remember them as mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters, and remember them as the ones we loved, and most importantly we will remember them as heroes. I am proud to support this bipartisan legislation. Gold Star Father’s Day will ensure that those who made the ultimate sacrifice will be remembered for generations well beyond our years.”
Hice helps launch Ethylene Oxide task force
U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., has joined fellow Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Ill., to kick-off a fight against a gas whose emissions pose health risks and caused two metro Atlanta facilities to be closed recently
Hice and Schneider launched the Bipartisan Congressional Task Force on Ethylene Oxide this past week. Joining them on the panel are three other Georgia congressmen: U.S. Reps. Hank Johnson, David Scott, both D-Ga., and Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga.
Ethylene Oxide emissions leaks from facilities run by Sterigenics in Smyrna and Beckton Dickinson in Covington have raised concerns of cancer risks in the community. The Georgia Environmental Protection Agency has been monitoring the areas around both facilities.
Hice’s and Schneider’s offices said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency identified Ethylene Oxide as a known carcinogen in 2016 but has not yet issued a rule on how it is to be handled, and has not engaged communities impacted by emissions.
“The well-being of our constituents must always be our first priority – and it is a responsibility that extends across party lines and political ideologies,” Hice said in a statement. “Our Congressional districts face the threat of ethylene oxide emissions, and acting as individuals, many of us have already called upon the EPA to carry out its duty to properly regulate this toxic chemical. By joining together in this Bipartisan Congressional Task Force on Ethylene Oxide, we multiply the strength of our voices to better serve our constituents and ensure their safety.”
Marin seeking re-election to Georgia House
State Rep. Pedro Marin, D-Duluth, announced this past week that he is preparing to launch his re-election campaign.
Marin, a longtime legislator who was part of the first wave of Latinos to join the Georgia General Assembly, emailed a flyer detailing his campaign kick-off launch event. The kick-off and fundraiser will take place from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at Quickly Color, which is located at 5182 Brook Hollow Parkway Suite A in Norcross.
Marin has been a member of the Georgia House of Representatives since the early 2000s and picked by his colleagues to lead the Gwinnett legislative delegation as its chairman during the current term.
Upcoming
State Sen. Renee Unterman, R-Buford, will address the United Tea Party of Georgia during its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at VFW Post 9143, which is located at 1045 Dahlonega Highway in Cumming. Unterman is expected to discuss her bid for Congress as well as the status of Georgia’s “Heartbeat Bill” and legislation pending in the Georgia General Assembly.