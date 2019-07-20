State Sen. Renee Unterman made a big fundraising splash as she jumped into the open Seventh Congressional District race this summer.
Recently filed second quarter fundraising figures show Unterman's campaign reported about $677,494 in revenues for the quarter. That was higher than any another candidate — Republican or Democrat — for the quarter.
Unterman is just ahead of the $654,195 in receipts which the Federal Elections Commission's wesbite says has been reported by Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux since she officially launched her campaign in January. Bourdeaux reported about $282,657 in receipts during the second quarter reporting period, according to the Federal Elections Commission.
Following Unterman in second quarter fundraising, according to FEC records, were Republicans Lynn Homrich (about $500,321) and Richard McCormick (about $314,125). Bourdeaux was fourth, followed by Republicans Benjamin Bullock (about $147,143) and Mark Gonsalves (about $123,103), Democrats Nabilah Islam (about $108,247), Brenda Lopez Romero (about $72,040), John Eaves ($70,179) and Marqus Cole ($24,748) and Republican Lerah Lee ($8,650).
The federal records also show quarterly totals were listed at no dollars for Republicans Joe Profit, Lisa Babbage and Jacqueline Tseng as well as Democrat Rashid Malik.
Babbage, Tseng and Malik joined the race right at the end of the quarter, however.
But there are caveats to some of the fundraising totals reported to the FEC.
While Unterman leads the field in total dollars raised so far in the race, the FEC website shows there was a $602,840.89 loan listed among the Unterman campaign's revenues.
Unterman is not the only candidate who reported a loan during the quarter.
Homrich's campaign reported a $250,000 loan while Gonsalves reported a $50,000 loan and Lee reported a $6,185 loan to her campaign.
Democrat women in 7th District race push back on remarks made by Trump
The three women running for the Democratic Party's nomination in the 7th Congressional District race targeted comments President Donald Trump recently made saying three minority women, all Democrats, should "go home" to to countries where they or their ancestors came from.
Nabilah Islam, a first generation Bengali American, said, “President Trump’s words are not only racist and un-American, they’re the words of a coward."
State Rep. Brenda Lopez Romero, an immigrant and naturalized U.S. citizen, indirectly took aim at the comments in an email to supporters.
"I have been told 'Go back to where you came from, go back to Mexico, go back to your country'" she said. "I have been told that multiple times throughout my life but I never responded because I was in my country."
Meanwhile, Carolyn Bourdeaux called on all candidates in the race, Democrat and Republican, to condemn Trump's remarks.
“Racism must have no safe harbor in our community or our country,” she said. “When elected leaders and candidates for public office use racist or coded language, they risk encouraging unacceptable or even dangerous behavior.”
Nunn endorses Bourdeaux for Congress
Former U.S. Sen. Sam Nunn endorsed Georgia State University professor Carolyn Bourdeaux in the 7th Congressional District race this week.
The Bourdeaux campaign released a letter sent to the candidate by Nunn in which the former lawmaker praised her.
"I am both hopeful and confident that the voters of the 7th Congressional District will recognize your capacity to effectively serve them in the U.S. House of Representatives,” Nunn wrote in the letter.