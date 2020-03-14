U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., will give constituents a chance to learn more about the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19 by telephone early this week.
Johnson’s office plans to hold a coronavirus telephone town hall from 6:15 p.m. until 7:15 p.m. Monday. The congressman will be joined by DeKalb County Board of Health District Health Director Dr. Sandra Elizabeth Ford; Emory infectious disease epidemiologist Benjamin Lopman; Oakhurst Medical Center’s Dr. Theresa R. Jacobs; and Allison Chamberlain, an Emory Research Assistant Professor with a background in public health preparedness.
“Congressman Hank Johnson ... is hosting a telephone town hall on the coronavirus,” Johnson’s office announced on Friday. “He’s calling more than 75,000 people in Georgia’s Fourth District to answer their questions and listen to their concerns about the coronavirus. Joining the Congressman will be experts from Emory University, the DeKalb County Board of Health and Oakhurst Medical Center to address participants questions and discuss the best way for callers to protect themselves and their families and help prevent the spread of the disease.”
Residents can join the town hall via Facebook, telephone or through the congressman’s website. Constituents can register to receive a call from Johnson at hankjohnson.house.gov/live.
Hice closing D.C. office over coronavirus concerns
U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., announced this past week that he is temporarily closing his Washington D.C. office amid concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.
Hice’s office said there have been confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Capitol Hill and that the congressman’s staff in the national’s capital will work remotely as a result.
“I regret that the coronavirus has necessitated the closing of the U.S. Capitol and the White House to the public,” Hice said in a statement. “If you had travel plans and tours scheduled through my office, my staff is available to share information and I encourage you to call my offices. We apologize for the inconvenience.”
Hice said his the closure will not include his district offices in Monroe or Milledgeville at this point, meaning constituents who need assistance from his office can reach out to those offices. That does not mean constituents are encouraged to show up in person at those offices, however.
“(For) our health and yours, I encourage constituents to contact our district staff by telephone and avoid visiting for in-person meetings unless absolutely necessary,” Hice said. “Please continue to monitor my social media, website, or newsletter to stay updated on future developments.”
The Monroe District Office can be reached at 770-207-1776 and the Milledgeville District Office can be reached at 478-457-0007.
