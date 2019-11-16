U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., introduced legislation recently to make the federal opportunity zone program, in his office’s words, more inclusive, diverse and fair.
Johnson introduced the Opportunity Zone Fairness and Inclusion Act to establish safeguards to make sure the tax incentive program, which are designed to spur new investment and development in poor neighborhoods, includes community involvement.
“I’ve crafted legislation to make significant changes to the current law,” Johnson said. “To be effective, the Opportunity Zone program must be inclusive. As it currently stands, the Opportunity Zone Program is a tax relief program — not an economic development program. My bill empowers local communities to develop their own communities.”
Among the measures created in Johnson’s bill, there are requirements to: have advisory and investment boards made up of community members for Opportunity Zone funds; a diverse group of investment advisers; make sure some of the funds are used to pay for “smaller-scale projects with low capitalization requirements”; and ensure funding is available for minority businesses as well as individuals who live in the target communities.
“While we respect the right of investors to invest where they choose, we should not continue to subsidize their wealth with taxpayer dollars at tremendous risk to underserved communities,” Johnson said.
“If our current system is structured to give tax preferred treatment to millionaires and billionaires, we should require them to invest in ways that optimally benefit the communities they want to develop.”
Hong running for State House District 102 seat
An attorney who immigrated to the U.S. from South Korea when she was 10 announced plans this past week to run to represent the Lawrenceville and Suwanee area in the Georgia House of Representatives.
Soo Hong will run as a Republican for the seat, which is currently held by state Rep. Greg Kennard, D-Lawrenceville. She kicked off her campaign with an announcement that included an endorsement from state Rep. Chuck Efstration, R-Dacula.
“Having worked with people in our community from every social and economic background, I know there is more that unites us than what divides us,” said Hong. “My background will allow me to bring people together, build consensus, and enact an agenda that creates limitless economic and educational opportunities and builds upon our unmatched quality of life.”
Hong is a graduate of Georgia Tech and received her Juris Doctorate from the Mercer University Law School. She has been a practicing attorney for the last 10 years.
She has received the Ross Adams Younger Lawyer of the Year Award, one of Super Lawyers Rising Stars and recognition from Attorney at Law Magazine. She has also served as a legal instructor at Chattahoochee Technical College.
Uddin announces candidacy for Senate District 48 seat
An immigrant from Bangladesh who is also a business owner and involved in local Rotary Club work is throwing his hat into the ring to replace state Sen. Zahra Karinshak.
Josh Uddin announced his candidacy for the Senate District 48 seat this past week. Uddin moved to the U.S. in the late 1980s and now runs his own business, serves as president of the Bangladeshi American Association of Georgia and is president-elect of the North Gwinnett Rotary Club.
“I’m excited to continue my passion for public service by running to represent the people of Senate District 48,” Uddin said. “I plan to keep up the fight for quality healthcare for all Georgians, for innovative solutions to the continued gridlock on our roads, and for a fully-funded, modern education system for our state.”
Uddin, who is a Georgia State University graduate, has lived in the Gwinnett County and north Fulton area for 23 years with his wife, Farzana. They have raised two daughters in the area.
In the past, he has served as the chairperson of the Federation of Bangladeshi American Associations in North America as well as the executive secretary of the Asian/Pacific American Council of Georgia.