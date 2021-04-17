U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Ga., announced Thursday that she has raised more than half a million dollars in fundraising since the beginning of 2021.
Bourdeaux’s re-election campaign said $673,105 was raised in the first quarter of this year, and it has more than $680,000 in cash on hand. The campaign added that 74% of donations that it has received came from people who donated less than $100.
The congresswoman said she is refusing to accept donations from corporate political action committees.
“In my first 100 days in office, we have criss-crossed the 7th District, provided strong constituent services, delivered relief to Georgians, and became the first new member of Congress to get a bill signed into law, which provided additional support to small businesses during this pandemic,” Bourdeaux said in a statement. “In 2020, with the support of so many individuals, we flipped this seat, becoming the only Democrat in the country to turn a seat from red to blue.
“In 2022, we plan on keeping it. I am so grateful for all of the support I have received, and I look forward to continuing to deliver results for Georgians.”
Bourdeaux will mount her first re-election bid in the 2022 election cycle.
Jones will challenge Kemp in GOP gubernatorial primary
A former state lawmaker and ex-DeKalb County CEO who long held office as a Democrat will run against Gov. Brian Kemp in next year’s gubernatorial race — as a Republican.
Vernon Jones announced his bid to challenge Kemp on Friday during a press conference in Liberty Plaza in Atlanta. Jones, who is a Donald Trump supporter, switched affiliations to the Republican Party in January.
“Georgians deserve transparent government that understands it works for the people, and not the other way around,” Jones said. “The governor’s office has failed to fight for you and for me.”
Jones’ campaign slogan is “Feel The Vern,” which is similar to the “Feel The Bern” slogan U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaign used during his last bid to be the Democratic Party’s nominee for president in 2020.
Broun to run for old seat in congress
Former U.S. Rep. Paul Broun recently announced he will run to get his old seat in Congress back.
In light of U.S. Rep. Jody Hice’s decision to run for secretary of state, Broun said he plans to run for the 10th Congressional District that he previously held until his unsuccessful run for U.S. Senate in 2014.
“When I left Washington in 2015, it was bad. It is much worse today,” Broun said. “Spending has been spiraling out of control, and Republicans are just as guilty as Democrats. There’s only a dime’s worth of difference between the two parties. Spending on such an unprecedented scale will cause hyperinflation and eventually the financial collapse of America.”
Broun is hoping to get back on the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee’s Subcommittee on Investigations and Oversight, which he chaired during his previous stint in Congress. He said he wants to use a position on that committee to investigate the origins of COVID-19 as well as the public response to it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.