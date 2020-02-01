Gwinnett County Superior Court Judge Tadia Whitner has had about half a year to settle into her place on the court bench, but she's about to begin running for a full term in office.
Whitner was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp last summer to replace Judge Melodie Snell Conner, who resigned last year. Although Whitner just joined the bench in 2019, she was always going to have to run for her seat this year.
Whitner will officially kick off her campaign Feb. 20 at the 1818 Club, which is located in the Gwinnett Chamber building at 6500 Sugarloaf Parkway in unincorporated Duluth, according to a Facebook event posting. The event will be held from 5:30 until 8 p.m.
Whitner made history when the joined Gwinnett's Superior Court bench because she is the county's first-ever African-American Superior Court judge.
She is an Air Force veteran who served on Gwinnett County Juvenile Court bench before Kemp appointed her to the Superior Court bench.
Attendees are asked to RSVP in advance of the event. Details are available on the Facebook event announcement, bit.ly/2U5NaE8, and on Whitner's campaign website, judgewhitner.com.
The nonpartisan judicial election will be held in May.
Lee drops out of 7th Congressional district race, cites health concerns
It appears the Republican field for the 7th congressional District may have shrunk again.
A public relations firm which has handled press releases for congressional candidate Lerah Lee in the past issued an announcement Friday that she is pulling out of the 7th District race for unspecified health reasons. No statements about a withdrawal from the race had been posted on Lee's campaign social media as of Saturday afternoon, however.
“I want to thank everyone, my family, friends, volunteers and the voters who supported this campaign,” Lee said in a release issued by the PR firm. “The tremendous outpouring of support that I witnessed in this campaign is something that I will always cherish. My heart wanted to continue this race to advance conservative values and President Trump’s agenda but unfortunately my health does not permit it.
“I know that whoever the Republicans of District Seven nominate, will win in November and carry on the fight for conservative values that we began in this race.”
At least four Republicans who announced candidacies for the 7th District have left the reason. Harrison Floyd dropped out shortly after he entered the race last spring. Meanwhile, Joe Profit switched campaign literature at the end of 2019 to state he will now run for the 6th District and Ben Bullock recently announced he is switching gears and will instead run for the 14th District seat.
There are at least five Republicans and six Democrats still running for the seat, however.
Harrell files bill allowing all Georgians access to Medicaid Managed Care
State Sen. Sally Harrell, D-Atlanta, filed legislation this past week that her office said will help expand Medicaid access to more Georgians.
Senate Bill 339 was filed Wednesday. If passed into law, it would mandate the Georgia Department of Community Health to create what would be known as the "Peachcare Public Option" and work similarly to the Peachcare For Kids program.
Georgians, regardless of income or insurance, would be allowed to buy Medicaid Managed Care through the program.
“We’ve bought into a myth that private insurance is the best and only option for consumers," Harrell said. "But we hear too many stories of Georgians struggling to afford private plans, or worse, having to fight with their insurance companies to cover a needed service after they’ve already paid thousands of dollars for their plan.
“Medicaid is an efficient and predictable way of delivering healthcare services. A public option would put people over profits and offer a more affordable and reliable choice.”
Karinshak introduces "Charlotte's Law" breast pumping bill
State Sen. Zahra Karinshak, D-Duluth, filed "Charlotte's Law," which is designed to help working mothers who breast feed, in the Senate Hopper this past week.
The bill, officially labeled as Senate Bill 327, would mandate businesses provide mothers who are breast feeding a break during the work day to pump milk from their breasts. Businesses would also have to provide a private space, other than a bathroom, to pump their breasts.
The businesses would also be barred from discriminating against mothers who wish to pump breast milk at work.
The bill came about after a teacher called into the Bert Show radio program and shared a story about how she was no longer allowed to pump breast milk using a hands-free pump during her planning period because her boss could not verify she was working while pumping. She told the radio show that she was given the option of staying after school to make up perceived lost work time or to discontinue pumping her milk during the work day.
Co-sponsors on the bill include state Sens. Ellis Black, R-Valdosta; Donzella James, D-Atlanta; Horacena Tate, D-Atlanta; PK Martin, R-Lawrenceville; and Burt Jones, R-Jackson.
