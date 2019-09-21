State Sen. Renee Unterman, R-Buford, was recently named one of two recipients of a 2019 Georgia Department of Community Supervision Stakeholder Award, the agency announced this past week.
Unterman and Athens-based Freedom from Bondage Director Chris Church each received a Stakeholder Award, which was given out along with various other Department of Community Supervision awards in six other categories at a ceremony held at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in the city of Forsyth Wednesday.
The agency did not say who nominated Unterman, but it did provide a portion of the nomination statement.
“Senator Unterman recognized the need for more substance abuse treatment in Georgia and in particular in her district,” the nomination states. “After the funds for the Gwinnett (Day Reporting Center) were approved, she approached the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners alongside the Department of Community Supervision to address the need for a Day Reporting Center in Gwinnett County and the need for their help in providing the building for the program.
“Thanks to Sen. Unterman, after that commissioners meeting, Gwinnett County started actively seeking a location for the Day Reporting Center. Shortly after the DRC location was found, remodeling began. Senator Unterman has continued to support the Day Reporting Center and has served as a keynote speaker at a Gwinett County DRC commencement. The Department of Community Supervision appreciates Senator Renee Unterman and the Georgia General Assembly for all they do to support the DCS mission.”
Municipal candidate forum scheduled for Monday in Lawrenceville
Residents will get a chance to hear from a few of the candidates running for offices in Gwinnett cities Monday night.
State Rep. Donna McLeod and the Democratic Party of Georgia’s Gwinnett African-American Caucus will host “Engage Gwinnett” in the auditorium at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville.
A meet and greet will take place at 6:30 p.m., and a discussion and questionand answer session will last from 7 until 9 p.m. A Facebook posting by McLeod listed Lawrenceville City Councilwoman Victoria Jones, Lawrenceville City Council candidate Austin Thompson, Peachtree Corners City Council Post 5 candidate Cherlon Mathias-Day and Grayson City Council Post 2 candidate Donald Fairnot as participating panelists.
In addition to discussion the upcoming municipal elections, the 2020 Census is also expected to be discussed.
Efstration picked to serve on House Study Committee on Maternal Mortality
State Rep. Chuck Efstration, R-Dacula, was recently picked by Speaker of the House David Ralston to serve on a House of Representatives study committee that is looking into legislation that could could lead to lower maternal death rates in Georgia.
The House Study Committee on Maternal Mortality, to which Efstration was appointed, recently held its first meeting at the state Capitol. Committee members heard testimony about maternal mortality form several health professionals during the meeting.
“We have seen some very alarming statistics concerning maternal mortality in Georgia,” Efstration said. “Maternal mortality is an extremely serious health issue that affects communities across our state, and it is critical that we address this issue. I am confident that the work of this study committee will result in significant and meaningful legislation in the 2020 legislative session to decrease maternal deaths.”