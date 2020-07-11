Two members of Gwinnett County's legislative delegation have been chosen by Joe Biden to represent Georgia on this national Latino Leadership Committee.
The committee is made up of Latino and Latina elected officials from about 18 states. For Georgia, the Biden campaign has tapped state Reps. Pedro Marin, D-Duluth, and Brenda Lopez Romero, D-Norcross, to sit on the committee.
They are the only officials from Georgia selected to serve on the committee.
"I am dedicated to being a voice for justice, opportunity, and equality for all people," Marin said in a statement. "Fighting for fairness for you, and on behalf of those that don't feel they are represented, the ones that have always been denied a seat at the table."
Former Secretary of Labor Hilda L. Solis and former Secretary of the Interior Ken Salazar will lead the national committee. Members of the committee will work to recruit local Latino and Latina talent for the Biden campaign, and offer input on policy initiatives and Latino outreach. They will also reach out to local community leaders.
In addition to Georgia, other states that have representatives on the committee include Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.
Curt Thompson endorses Hendrickson for Gwinnett commission chairwoman
A former candidate for the Democratic Party's nomination for county commission chairman is backing the party's frontrunner in the party's upcoming runoff election for the seat.
Former state Sen. Curt Thompson has endorsed former Gwinnett County outreach director Nicole Love Hendrickson in the chairman's race. Hendrickson finished just shy of the 50% threshold needed to win the Democratic Party's nomination outright in the June 9 primary election. Thompson finished third in that election.
"I am proud to endorse Nicole and urge everyone to support her as well," Thompson said in an email to supporters. "With your support and vote, Nicole will be our first Democratic county commission chair in Gwinnett in decades, and will lead a wave of positive change in our community.
"With an impeccable record of public service, including in Gwinnett County Government, and a passion for increasing our citizens engagement with local government, I am confident that Nicole is the leader our county needs during this critical time."
Hendrickson will face Lee Thompson in the Aug. 11 Democratic Party runoff. He has suspended his campaign — but is not formally withdrawing from the race — which means he will technically still appear on the runoff ballot. Lee Thompson is also asking Democrats to vote for Hendrickson, however.
The party's nominee for commission chairman will face Republican David Post in the general election in November.
Brady PAC endorses Warnock in Senate race
Ebenezer Baptist Church Rev. Raphael Warnock picked up an endorsement from Brady PAC in the U.S. Senate special election race this past week.
Brady PAC is a sister organization to the anti-gun violence group, Brady.
Rep. Doug Collins picks up support of Gary Black, American Conservative Union in Senate race
U.S. Rep. Doug Collins announced two endorsements in the Senate special election in recent weeks.
Collins picked up an endorsement from Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black on Wednesday. That comes on the heals of an endorsement from the American Conservative Union.
Bourdeaux's congressional bid endorsed by League of Conservation Voters Action Fund
The League of Conservation Voters Action Fund threw its support behind Democratic candidate Carolyn Bourdeaux in the 7th Congressional District race this past week.
The organization backs pro-environment candidates in races. Bourdeaux will face Republican nominee, Dr. Rich McCormick, in the general election in November for the open seat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.