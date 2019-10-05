A state legislator from northwest Gwinnett County is getting involved in the effort to address the dangers of vaping and e-cigarette use.
State Reps. Bonnie Rich, R-Suwanee, and Gerald Greene, R-Cuthbert, announced plans this past week to introduce a bill aimed at tackling vaping when the Georgia General Assembly convenes in January.
The announcement came after the Georgia Department of Public Health announced there are nine confirmed cases of vaping-related illnesses, including one that resulted in a person's death, in Georgia. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recently announced there are more than 800 reported cases of lung injury, and 12 deaths, that have been linked to vaping in the U.S.
“As a mother of teenagers, I have firsthand knowledge of the insidious and harmful effects of youth vaping in our community,” Rich said in a statement. “For years I have battled the problem alongside other parents and our school administrators. Now, as a legislator, I have the ability to do more."
Details on what that legislation may include was not released along with the announcement from Rich and Greene.
Rich did say, however that she met with officials from Gwinnett's district attorney, solicitor general and sheriff's offices, as well as judges from the county's juvenile, state and superior courts and other stakeholders in her district to discuss the vaping and e-cigarette issue.
"I thereafter began working on a bill that I intend to introduce in the upcoming legislative session that will protect not only our children, but all Georgians from this growing epidemic, which has already resulted in one death in our state,” Rich said.
Monday is voter registration deadline for municipal elections
Anyone who is planning to cast a ballot in their city's election in November, who has not yet registered to vote, is nearly out of time to sign up.
Monday is the deadline to register to vote for the November election, according to the Georgia Secretary of State's website.
Georgia residents can check if they are a registered voter, or register to vote if they have not already done so, at registertovote.sos.ga.gov/ or www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.
They can also obtain a voter registration form by visiting Gwinnett County's elections website at bit.ly/2AFKl1L or in person at 455 Grayson Highway, Suite 200 in Lawrenceville.
Municipal elections will be held in cities across Georgia Nov. 5.
Local legislators participate in Georgia Legislative Leadership Training at UGA
Five members of Gwinnett County's legislative delegation recently participated in the Georgia Legislative Leadership Training program offered by the University of Georgia's Carl Vinson Institute of Government in Athens.
State Sens. Sally Harrell and Sheikh Rahman, and Reps. Shelly Hutchinson, Beth Moore and Bonnie Rich were among the 27 new state legislators who participated in the program.
“The Georgia Legislative Leadership Institute allows new legislators to explore their own leadership styles, better understand those of their colleagues, network with colleagues and gain expertise and skills to better serve their constituents,” Carl Vinson Institute of Government director Laura Meadows said in a statement.