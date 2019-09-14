State Rep. Pedro Marin, D-Duluth, became part of the first group of Hispanic legislators to join the Georgia General Assembly when he was first elected in 2002, and he recently became part of another history making "first group" earlier this month.
The Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce inducted Marin as part of its first-ever Hall of Fame class.
"It is great to be recognized for all of the years of hard work, paving the road for others to follow and making sure everyone has a seat at the table," Marin told the Daily Post.
In 2002, Marin and former state Rep. David Casas of Lilburn were the first Latinos elected to the Georgia House of Representatives while former state Sen. Sam Zamarripa became the first Latino elected to the Georgia Senate.
Marin became chairman of Gwinnett County's legislative delegation earlier this year.
Marin is the only member of that first group of Latino legislators who is still in office. Zamarripa left the Senate in 2006 and Casas left the House in 2018.
Other members of the inaugural Hall of Fame class included Rene Diaz, Monica Maldonado, Leticia Willis, Gabriel Vaca and Rudy Beserra.
Blechinger, Edwards attend GMA & ACCG Joint Legislative Policy Meeting
Georgia Municipal Association and the Association County Commissioners of Georgia recently got together for the second year in a row to discuss issues that face both cities and counties, and Auburn Mayor Linda Blechinger and Sugar Hill Mayor Steve Edwards were among the officials who attended the gathering.
Since she is a member of GMA’s Legislative Policy Councils, Blechinger participated in the meeting, which was facilitated by the University of Georgia's Carl Vinson Institute of Government.
The joint meeting was designed to look at ways cities and counties can work together to address issues that affect both governmental bodies.
Efstration recognized by probate judges
The Council of Probate Court Judges of Georgia recently recognized state Rep. Chuck Efstration, R-Dacula, as one of its 2019 Legislative Recognition Award recipients.
“On matters of importance to our class of court, Representative Efstration has always made sure probate judges had a seat at the table,” Treutlen County Probate Judge T. J. Hudson said. “As evidence of this, during this year’s legislative session, Representative Efstration was the lead sponsor of HB 70, which made some corrections to Title 29.
"Representative Efstration brought in all of the relevant stakeholders and passed a necessary piece of legislation. We thank him for his tireless efforts in passing that bill and for his service to the citizens of Georgia.”
The other recipients were state Senator Blake Tillery and Jones County Probate Court Judge Mike Greene.
House District 106 candidate criticizes Kemp over planned spending reductions
This past week, Democratic State House District 106 candidate Emily Leslie criticized news that Gov. Brian Kemp is asking state agencies to trim their budgets, saying it will hurt the state if a new recession comes in the next few years.
"The Republican leadership of Georgia including Brett Harrell and Governor Kemp has failed to make adequate quality-of-life investments, to the detriment of working families and children," Leslie said in a statement. "These Kemp cuts will only make that worse. The surrender of Republicans in the legislature is embarrassing.
"Their support of Kemp's extreme austerity agenda is a clear indication that Georgia needs a change in the legislature."
Kemp addressed news about the planned cuts as he addressed the Gwinnett Chamber last month. During his remarks, he framed the planned cuts as preparing for the possibility of a recession by "budgeting conservatively" and "saving for a rainy day."
Upcoming
• Democratic county commission chairman candidate Curt Thompson announced he will hold will hold a campaign fundraiser from 6 until 9 p.m. Sept. 25 at Universal Joint, which is located at 181 West Pike Street in Lawrenceville.