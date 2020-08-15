State Rep. Chuck Efstration, R-Dacula, has released details of a COVID-19 response plan he hopes to push in the Georgia General Assembly.
Efstration, who will face Democrat Nakita Hemingway in the general election, announced his three-point plan for addressing the pandemic on Thursday. Although the General Assembly is officially not scheduled to reconvene until January, a special session is expected to be called for this fall.
Efstration said he will introduce his plan during the special session if it is convened.
“In the midst of a health and economic crisis, we must be proactive,” said Efstration. “That’s why I’m bringing a specific proposal to address parts of this complex problem facing our state and our country.”
Efstration’s plan includes measures to help families who prefer virtual learning for their children, free COVID-19 testing and ways for Georgians to verify a business is safe to enter.
For virtual learning, Efstration’s plan includes help for parents who work but don’t feel safe sending their children back to class yet. It would entail the state providing safe socially distanced daytime locations for children to do virtual learning.
As for testing, in addition to making it available to Georgians for free, Efstration’s plan includes making results available the same day the test is performed.
And the final point entails creating a state certification program for businesses who comply with recommended COVID-19 guidelines so customers can verify if a business is safe to visit.
“This proposal will not completely fix this complicated issue,” Efstration said. “However, with federal funds already being spent across the country, I believe this would be an extremely effective use of money received from the federal government during this crisis.”
Bennett praises selection of Kamala Harris as Biden’s running mate
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s decision to pick Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., as his vice-presidential running mate has been met with approval from at least one member of Gwinnett’s legislative delegation.
State Rep. Karen Bennett, D-Stone Mountain, praised the Harris pick this past week. Bennett is the chairwoman of the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus.
“As an African American woman, alum of Howard University, sister of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and an elected official, I am beyond excited and proud that U.S. Senator Kamala Harris was selected as the vice-presidential nominee for the Democratic presidential ticket,” Bennett said.
“Senator Harris possesses all the attributes required to become an excellent vice president. She has consistently displayed her intelligence, temerity, political acumen and love for people at the highest levels of government. She will stand up for and, undoubtedly, work tirelessly to help restore our democracy.”
