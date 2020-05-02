In the race to see who will be Gwinnett County's next commission chairman, several of the county's mayors are throwing their support behind an attorney who has worked with several cities over the years.
Six current mayors of Gwinnett cities — and one former mayor — are backing Lee Thompson Jr. in the race. The group includes Lawrenceville Mayor David Still, Duluth Mayor Nancy Harris, Grayson Mayor Allison Wilkerson, Suwanee Mayor Jimmy Burnette, Sugar Hill Mayor Steve Edwards, Peachtree Corners Mayor Mike Mason and former Lawrenceville Mayor Judy Jordan Johnson.
“I’m honored to have earned the endorsements of so many of Gwinnett’s mayors,” Thompson said. “These elected officials have long had the job of enacting policies that most immediately impact the lives of everyday people. They remain on the frontlines of the recent pandemic crisis, and I consider it a privilege that they would put their trust in me to lead our county.”
Thompson is the city attorney for Lawrenceville and attorneys from his law firm have served as the city attorneys for Duluth, Sugar Hill and Grayson. Thompson served one term in the Georgia House of Representatives as well. He is one of five Democrats running for the open commission chairman's seat.
Gwinnett lawmakers among endorsements for Ga. Supreme Court Justice Charlie Bethel's re-election
Four members of the Gwinnett County legislative delegation are among a bipartisan group of officials who are endorsing Charlie Bethel in his bid for re-election to his seat on the Georgia Supreme Court.
State Sens. P.K. Martin and Steve Henson, as well as state Reps. Scott Holcomb and Dar'shun Kendrick are among the names on a long list of endorsements topped by former Govs. Roy Barnes and Nathan Deal.
Taylor endorsed by Lawrenceville's Still, Clark as well as faith leaders in sheriff's race
Keybo Taylor, one of four Democrats running for sheriff, recently announced he has been endorsed by Lawrenceville Mayor David Still and Lawrenceville City Councilman Bob Clark as well as seven local faith leaders.
The faith leader endorsements include Pastor Ronald Lee Bowens (Currently at Friendship Baptist Church – Duluth); Pastor Gregory Baker (Currently at Freedom Church – Lawrenceville); Pastor Joeann Malone (Currently at Salvage Baptist Church — Winder); Pastor Ryan Jenson (Currently at Lawrenceville Presbyterian — Lawrenceville); Pastor Patrick Latimore (Currently at Greater Fair Hill Baptist — Atlanta); Bishop Gary Hawkins (Currently at Voices of Faith Ministries – Stone Mountain/Suwanee/Conyers); and Dr. Yonne Scott Miller (Currently at One Lord Community Church – Snellville).
Georgia Chamber endorses Dixon in state Senate race
The Georgia Chamber of Commerce announced this past week that it is endorsing former Gwinnett County Planning Commission member Clint Dixon in his bid to fill the state Senate District 45 seat.
Dixon is one of three Republicans running for the seat, which Sen. Renee Unterman is vacating to run for Congress. Three Democrats are also running for the seat.
“After vetting the candidates running for Georgia’s 45th Senate District, our members believe there is a clear choice in who will champion economic development opportunities for Gwinnett County and the surrounding area” said David Raynor, Georgia Chamber Senior Vice President of Public Affairs. “The Georgia Chamber is proud to endorse pro-business candidates like Clint and looks forward to working with him under the Gold Dome if elected.”
Solis announces endorsements from lawmaker, several municipal officials
Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Lou Solis recently announced he has been endorsed by several local officials in his bid to succeed retiring Gwinnett County Sheriff Butch Conway.
The endorsements for Solis include State Rep. Brett Harrell; Loganville Mayor Rey Martinez; Sugar Hill Mayor Steve Edwards; Grayson Mayor Allison Wilkerson; Braselton Mayor Bill Orr; Snellville Mayor Pro Tem Dave Emanuel; Braselton Council members Peggy Slappy and Becky Richardson; Barrow County Commission Chairwoman Pat Graham; Jackson County Commissioner Ralph Richardson; and Operation One Voice founder Bill Stevens.
Gwinnett tax commissioner candidate Maureen McIvor announces endorsements
Democratic Gwinnett County tax commissioner candidate Maureen McIvor recently announced that she has picked up several endorsements for her campaign from local officials, including several state lawmakers.
The endorsements include: State Sen. Sally Harrell; State Reps. Jasmine Clark, Beth Moore, Scott Holcomb, Dewey McClain and Mary Robichaux; Peachtree Corners City Councilman Eric Christ; Doraville City Councilwoman Stephe Koontz; former DeKalb County Sheriff Thomas Brown; former Gwinnett County Democratic Party Chairman Steve Day; former Gwinnett County Democratic Party Chairman Steve Reilly; former Gwinnett County School Board member Eve Hoffman; and former Clarkston Mayor Ted Terry.
