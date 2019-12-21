Three candidates seeking to represent Gwinnett residents at either the county or state level received the endorsement of a group dedicated to supporting young progressive candidates for office on Friday.
Run For Something announced it is endorsing Gwinnett County Commission District 3 candidate Derrick Wilson, state House of Representatives District 106 candidate Rebecca Mitchell and state Senate District 41 candidate Yterenickia Bell in their respective races. They were the only candidates for any office in Georgia to receive the group's backing in its December endorsement announcement.
“I am so honored to be endorsed by the ground-breaking organization, Run For Something," Wilson said in a statement. "Let this endorsement serve as proof to every young person in this country that’s living in low income, disadvantaged areas, that your current situation does not dictate your final destination. I am truly grateful for RFS for believing in this campaign as I strive to be an advocate for the residents of this great county.“
Mitchell said, “I am delighted that my very first endorsement is from a group like Run for Something — focused on helping those of us new to the political process run the best campaigns we can to represent our communities.”
Run for Something-backed candidates have had some success in Gwinnett in the past. Among past candidates it has backed are Gwinnett County Board of Education member Everton Blair, Gwinnett County District 2 Commissioner Ben Ku and local state Reps. Beth Moore and Jasmine Clark.
Perdue announces Senate committee assignments for 2020
U.S. Sen. David Perdue announced this past week that there will be a shake-up in the committees he serves on in the U.S. Senate as he becomes Georgia's senior senator in 2020.
Perdue will serve on the Senate Armed Services, Banking, Budget, and Foreign Relations committees.
The major change is that Perdue will join the Foreign Relations Committee, to replace retiring Sen. Johnny Isakson, and leave the Agriculture Committee. As part of the shakeup coming from Isakson's retirement, Perdue's seat on the Senate Agriculture Committee will go to Georgia's incoming junior senator, Kelly Loeffler.
“With a myriad of threats around the globe, the world needs America’s leadership,” Perdue said in a statement. “After years of disengagement and failed foreign policy under the previous administration, President Trump has reengaged with the rest of the world.
"We have made it clear that America’s national security comes first, but America first does not mean America alone. Defense, development, and diplomacy go hand-in-hand and are key components of an effective national security strategy. I look forward to serving on both the Senate Armed Services Committee and the Foreign Relations Committee and supporting America’s national interests at home and abroad.”
Reeves surpasses fundraising milestone
Georgia Senate District 48 candidate Matt Reeves announced this past week that he has crossed the $100,000 fundraising mark for his campaign.
The Republican is running for what will be an open seat to replace Sen. Zahra Karinshak, a Democrat who has opted to run for the 7th Congressional District in 2020. The fundraising from Reeves' campaign did not specify the total amount his campaign has raised so far.
"I'm humbled by the support of my district and their financial commitment my candidacy," Reeves said in a statement. "The total raised thus far is proof that my friends and neighbors will do what it takes to elect someone with common sense solutions to our State Senate."