U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., acknowledged he may have been exposed to COVID-19 and is going into quarantine "out of an abundance of caution."
Hice announced the quarantine on Thursday after news broke that Rep. Louie Gohmert had tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease. Hice said Gohmert is a friend and that a second, unidentified individual, whom Hice had recently been in contact with, was showing COVID-19 symptoms and was awaiting results.
"I strongly believe it is important for Congress to fully get back to work — and that requires us to be responsible and take appropriate when necessary, as I believe it is now," Hice said in a statement. "I'm feeling fine and I haven't experienced any symptoms but, after consulting with medical professionals, I will be taking precautionary steps to work remotely and social distance from folks for the next two weeks. I wish everyone a speedy recovery, and I look forward to seeing them in person in 15 days."
Hice's office said his Washington D.C. staff is also acting under the assumption that they have been exposed to COVID-19. They will also work remotely and practice social distancing, the congressman's office said.
NewDem Action Fund endorses Bourdeaux in 7th Congressional District race
Democratic Party 7th Congressional District nominee Carolyn Bourdeaux picked up the backing of the NewDem Action Fund on Friday and will enter its "Frontier" program, her campaign announced.
The NewDem Action Fund said in an endorsement announcement on Twitter that its "Frontier" program is designed to support "bold, pragmatic Democrats" who could flip congressional seats currently held by Republicans.
"NewDems stand for fresh approaches, bold ideas, and meaningful progress,” U.S. Rep. Ami Bera, D-Calif., who also serves as the NewDem Action Fund's chairman, said in a statement. “Carolyn has committed to that same approach and has what it takes to win in this competitive district. We look forward to standing side by side through 2020 and beyond.”
McCormick announces local faith leaders backing his campaign for Congress
Republican 7th Congressional District nominee Dr. Rich McCormick announced the names of 120 people, including several local church leaders, who are joining his Faith and Renewal Coalition this past week.
“Working and volunteering in youth ministry for over 20 years is one of the great rewards of my life," McCormick said in a statement. "During my service in the military and in the stress of the emergency room, I’ve been comforted and guided by my faith in God and the love of Jesus Christ.”
The endorsements include: Susan Albright; Joe Albright; Pastor Chris Anderson; David Anderson; Susan Anderson; Carla Armstrong; Duane Armstrong; Pamela Bell; Jay Bell; Cheryl Bridges; Helen Brier; Christa Brockway; former state Rep. Buzz Brockway; Gwinnett County Commissioner Jace Brooks; Forsyth County Commissioner Dennis Brown; Melanie Caceres; Daneen Campbell; Gary Campbell; Kendall Chamberlain; Melissa Chamberlain; Rafael Cintron; state Rep. David Clark; former state Rep. Josh Clark; Chelsey Clark; Debbie Cohran; Tony Cohran Sr.; Sarah Coleman; Andy Coleman; Judy Craft; Ken Craft; Myra Creed; Johnny Crist; Jeff Crowell; Lisa Crowell; Pat Daugherty; Diane Davis; Diane Earnest; Kay Godwin; Judy Hall; Jim Hall; David Hancock; Alvin Hicks; Kathy Hildebrand; Patty Hilliard; Doug Hilliard; Tina Hoffer; Chris Holcombe; Ray Holden; Ginger Howard; Deal Hudson; Kristen Iaffaldano; John Iaffaldano; Surrea Ivy; Pastor Wynne Kimbrough; Vickie Kimbrough; Lisa Kinnemore; Karen LaBarr; Jim LaBarr; Jose Larrazabal; Lynn Larrazabal; Emilio Lau; Daelen Lowry; Rey Martinez; Gaye Maughon; Buddy Maughon; Jason May; Kathleen May; Erica McCurdy; Sally Musick; Donna Najjar; Alan Najjar; Pat Nichols; Tim Nichols; YG Nyghstorm; Patty Palmquist; Rosalie Parks; Danny Parks; Barry Philips; Marni Potvin; Brandon Potvin; Sherry Pritchett; Kevin Pritchett; Judy Quigley; Pat Quigley; Frances Rice; former state Rep. Tom Rice; Donna Heusel Roberts; Julie Rodriguez; Bert Rodriguez; Sara Salsbury; Teri Sasseville; Cindy Schmidt; Barry Schmidt; Lois Schulz; Matthew Schulz; Norbert Schulz; Jackie Scott; Bryce Segat; Claire Smith; Andy Smith; Tammy Smith; Lisa Stapp; Allen Stapp; Byron Stewart; Bonnie Surowiec; Suzanne Swain; Ellen Sweatt; Pastor Dan Sweatt; Deb Teegarden; Marcia Tewes; Scott Tewes; Pat Tippett; Kaye Trine; David Trine; Betty Walters; Neil Walters; Laura Waters; Rob Whaley; Deanie Whaley; Judy White; Jon White; Terri Wical; and David Wtham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.