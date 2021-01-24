Calling it a “historic day,” freshman U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux offered praise for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris after they were sworn in at their inauguration on Wednesday.
Harris, in particular, made history as the first woman, first African-American and first Asian-American to be sworn in as vice president of the United States.
“I know that President Biden is committed to moving away from the politics of stalemate and division and towards an era where we come together as one nation to solve the pressing problems we face,” Bourdeaux said. “It is also an honor to witness history being made as Kamala Harris, a dedicated public servant and talented leader, takes office as our first woman vice president.
“Now, the real work begins. It’s time to roll up our sleeves and fight for affordable health care, transportation infrastructure, support for small businesses and working families, and getting this pandemic under control. Congratulations, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris — I look forward to working together for the good of the nation and of Georgia in the years to come.”
Kendrick hosting virtual press conference to discuss Black wealth
State Rep. Dar’Shun Kendrick is planning to hold a virtual press conference this week to highlight issues surrounding Black wealth in Georgia.
The press conference will be held on Zoom at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, although attendees must register to participate. They can register at bit.ly/2Y9Jr9f.
Some of the topics that will be discussed include: a tax credit for Historically Black Colleges and Universities, also known as HBCUs; corporate tax credit reporting in Georgia; underrepresented groups on commissions; the presentation of a “Color of Wealth” report; and an update on legislation urging federal lawmakers to approve a committee to look into reparations for African-Americans.
Kennard, Mitchell are co-sponsors on legislation to end disenfranchisement of felons in Georgia
Two Gwinnett legislators have signed on as co-sponsors of a bill in the Georgia House of Representatives calling for an amendment to the state Constitution to restore voting rights to felons.
State Reps. Greg Kennard, D-Lawrenceville, and Rebecca Mitchell, D-Snellville, joined Reps. Josh McLaurin, D-Sandy Springs; Bee Nguyen, D-Atlanta; Kim Schofield, D-Atlanta; and Erick Allen, D-Smyrna in filing the legislation on Tuesday. The bill has not yet been assigned a number since the House was not in session this past week, and will not reconvene until Monday.
Currently, felons must complete their sentence, as well as any probation before they can have their voting rights restored.
Gwinnett commission, school board recognize day of racial healing
Gwinnett County leaders paused this week to recognize Tuesday, the day after the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday, a National Day of Racial Healing.
County commissioners presented a proclamation on Tuesday to recognize the occasion. The county’s school board, which did not meet until Thursday, then recognized the day at its meeting.
“Racial divisiveness in our communities threatens the core of our country’s unified front and ... just like those who came before us, each of us must work to heal the wounds created by any form of bias in order to build an equitable and just society where all children can thrive,” the county commission’s proclamation states.
Efstration picked as new head of House Judiciary Committee chair
State Rep. Chuck Efstration, R-Dacula, was recently picked by Georgia Speaker of the House David Ralston to head the House committee that reviews all proposed legislation in Georgia that deals with judicial issues.
Efstration will serve as chairman of the House Judiciary Committee during the 2021-2022 legislative term. He will also serve as an Ex-Officio member of the Judiciary Non-Civil Committee. This will be in addition to his other committee assignments, which include serving on Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Special Committee on Access to the Civil Justice System and the Rules, Code Revision, Ethics, Legislative & Congressional Reapportionment, Defense & Veterans Affairs, Insurance and Juvenile Justice committees.
“Thank you to Speaker David Ralston and the Committee on Assignments for giving me the opportunity to serve as Judiciary Chairman,” Efstration said in a statement. “I am honored to work for the people of Georgia in this capacity.”
Gwinnett Democrats pick former legislator to be new chairwoman
Gwinnett Democrats recently elected new officers, including a new chairwoman, who will lead the party for the next two years.
Former state Rep. Brenda Lopez Romero was elected as the party’s new chairwoman. She replaces Bianca Keaton, who opted to not seek another term as the party’s leader.
Other officers elected include: Matielyn Jones as first vice chairwoman; Curt Thompson as vice chairman of political affairs; Lindsey Acciarito as vice chairwoman of membership; Iris Knight-Hamilton as treasurer; and Nancy Todd as secretary.
Guan puts hat in the ring to be Gwinnett Republican Party chairGarry Guan recently announced that he will run for Gwinnett County Republican Party chairman.
The party will sit down this spring to elect its officers for the next two years. The party’s current chairman Edward Muldrow told the Daily Post earlier this month that he had not decided whether he would seek another term as the party’s chairman.
Guan pledged, in his announcement that he would run for chairman, to stop the party’s gradual loss of seats at the county and state legislative levels. Gwinnett was once a Republican stronghold, but the party now only holds two school seats at the local level and a handful of seats in the county’s legislative delegation.
“I will dedicate the next two years to work on rebuilding and the come back of the Gwinnett GOP through some serious soul searching and realigning to our conservative core values,” Guan said. “I have been working hard in inclusion, not only including new blood to the party from diverse communities in the county with different racial, ethnic, and cultural compositions but also diverse views and political spectrums of the conservative groups of the Republican ranks.”
