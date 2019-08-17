Although a lot of attention has been placed on next year's election cycle with a heavy focus on the presidential, congressional and county elections, Gwinnett will get a reminder this week that there are elections happening this fall too.
Qualifying for municipal offices in Gwinnett's cities will take place this week with some mayoral and city council positions up for election.
Most of the cities will host qualifying from Monday through Wednesday, although a few cities will continue until later in the week. Berkeley Lake will continue until Thursday while Auburn and Norcross will end qualifying on Friday.
Cities having mayoral races include Lawrenceville — where the seat will be up for grabs after Mayor Judy Jordan Johnson decided to not seek re-election — as well as Auburn, Berkeley Lake, Duluth, Grayson, Lilburn, Norcross, Peachtree Corners, Snellville and Suwanee.
Buford City Commission Chairman Phillip Beard's Post 1 seat on the commission is also up for election this year.
Here is a rundown, by city, of the seats up for election, as well as qualifying fees, times and locations
Auburn: Mayor and City Council seats held by Peggy Langley and Jay Riemenschneider are up for election. Qualifying fees are $540 for mayor and $144 for City Council. Qualifying takes place 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at City Hall, 1369 Fourth Ave.
Berkeley Lake: Mayor and City Council seats held by Bob Smith and Rebecca Spitler are up for election. Qualifying fees are $150 for mayor and $27 for City Council seats. Qualifying times are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday and 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at City Hall, 4040 South Berkeley Lake Road.
Braselton: City Council posts 1 and 3 are up for election. The qualifying fee is $180 and candidates can sign up from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at City Hall, 4982 Highway 53.
Buford: City Commission Post 1 and the school board seats held by Beth Lancaster and Daren Perkins are up for election. The qualifying fee is $35 and candidates can sign up from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at City Hall, 2300 Buford Highway.
Dacula: The seats held by City Council members Hubert Wells and Susan Robinson are up for election. The qualifying fee is $213 and candidates can qualify to run for office from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at City Hall, 442 Harbins Road.
Duluth: Mayor and City Council posts 4 and 5 are up for election. Qualifying fees are $288 for mayor and $180 for city council. Qualifying will last from Monday until Wednesday at City Hall, 3167 Main St.
Grayson: Mayor and City Council posts 2 and 4 are up for election. The qualifying fees are $10 and candidates can qualify to run from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at City Hall, 475 Grayson Parkway.
Lawrenceville: Mayor and City Council posts 1 and 2 are up for election. Qualifying fees are $288 for mayor and $216 for a council seat. Qualifying will take place from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at City Hall, 70 S. Clayton St.
Lilburn: Mayor and City Council posts 1 and 2 are up for election. Qualifying fees are $150 for mayor and $105 for a council seat. Qualifying will take place from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at City Hall, 340 Main St.
Loganville: Three at-large City Council seats currently held by Jay Boland, Skip Baliles and Linda Dodd are up for election. The qualifying fee is $180 and candidates can qualify to run form 8:30 until noon and 1 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at City Hall, 4303 Lawrenceville Road.
Norcross: Mayor and City Council seats held by Chuck Paul and Dan Watch are up for election. Qualifying fees are $310 for mayor and $243 for city council. Qualifying begins at 8:30 a.m. Monday and ends at 4:30 p.m. Friday and will be during each day's business hours at City Hall, 65 Lawrenceville St.
Peachtree Corners: Mayor and City Council districts 1, 3 and 5 are up for election. Qualifying fees are $270 for mayor and $240 for City Council seats. Qualifying will run from 9 a.m. until noon and 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at City Hall, 310 Technology Parkway.
Snellville: Mayor and City Council posts 1 and 2 are up for election this year. Qualifying fees are $360 for mayor and $240 for a council seat. Qualifying will take place form 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at City Hall, 2342 Oak Road.
Sugar Hill: City Council posts 1, 2 and 3 are up for election this year. The qualifying fee is $108 and candidates can qualify to run from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at City Hall, 5039 W. Broad St.
Suwanee: Mayor and City Council posts 1 and 2 are up for election. The qualifying fees are $450 for mayor and $270 for a council seat. Qualifying will take place from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at City Hall, 330 Town Center Ave.
ATL board holding election Monday to pick new Gwinnett-area board member
The Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority announced an election will be held this week to fill a vacant board position that represents western Gwinnett.
The election for the District 2 board seat will be held at 4 p.m. at Duluth City Hall, 3167 Main St. The vacancy was created with former board member Marsha Anderson Bomar resigned from the board earlier this year.
District 2 represents parts of Duluth, Peachtree Corners, Norcross, Rest Haven, Sugar Hill, Suwanee, Berkeley Lake, Buford, Braselton, Johns Creek, Cumming, Sandy Springs, Roswell and Alpharetta.