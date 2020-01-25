As Gwinnett County continues to move more into the Democratic Party's hands, a national grassroots progressive group is aiming to build on the party's gains in recent elections.
Swing Left recently unveiled 17 legislative targets in the Georgia General Assembly. Among the seats the group is targeting are three seats in Gwinnett's 25-seat, majority Democrat legislative delegation.
Two of them, Senate District 9 and House District 106, are Republican-held seats that Swing Left wants to flip in the general election in November.
Those seats are held by state Sen. P.K. Martin, R-Lawrenceville, and Rep. Brett Harrell, R-Snellville, respectively.
The seats would be big victories for Democrats if they flip in this year's elections. Martin leads the Georgia Senate's Education and Youth Committee while Harrell is the chairman of the Georgia House of Representatives' Ways and Means Committee.
The third seat, House District 102, is actually a Democrat-held seat that Swing Left is looking to protect. It was flipped by Democrat Greg Kennard in the 2018 general election and Swing Left is looking to support Kennard this year.
Democrats already hold 17 seats in Gwinnett's legislative delegation. Republicans hold just five of Gwinnett's 17 House delegation seats and only two seats in the county's seven-seat Senate delegation.
In 2018, Democrats flipped two of Gwinnett's state Senate seats and five of the county's state house seats. That was in addition to flipping two county commission seats, a school board seat, the Solicitor General's Office and nearly knocking off Republican congressman Rob Woodall.
Republican Eric Dierks enters House District 105 race
Former DeKalb Sheriff's deputy and retired Coca-Cola Company security manager Eric Dierks announced this past week that he will challenge state Rep. Donna McLeod, D-Lawrenceville, in this year's House District 105 race.
“I share in a lot of the frustration that many feel about government and politics today, and if I didn’t do something about it myself, then where would I be in making a difference to change it,” Dierks said.
Dierks said his main goals include addressing public safety, transportation and education.
He began his career in law enforcement with the DeKalb Sheriff's Office in 1977 and rose to the rank of major before joining the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council as director of investigations. He went to work at the Coca-Cola Company, in corporate security, after the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta. He retired from Coke in 2017.
Dierks also graduated from the FBI National Academy in 1990.
His campaign website is Dierks4GA.com.
Johnson introduces bipartisan Mobile Workforce State Income Tax Simplification Act of 2020
U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., reached across the aisle in Congress this past week and teamed up with Rep. Steve Chabot, R-Ohio to introduce a bill to provide tax help people who spend up to 30 days working outside the state where they live.
Mobile Workforce State Income Tax Simplification Act of 2020 is designed to simply the U.S. tax code for these workers, according to Johnson's office.
The bill, if it becomes law, would create a benchmark where workers would not have to report income file taxes to a state outside of their state of residence unless they work more than 30 days in that state. Businesses would similarly not have to withhold tax for a worker until the employee has worked for more than 30 days in a state.
The law would not pertain to professional athletes, entertainers and "certain prominent public figures," however, according to Johnson's office.
“The tax system is already too complicated as it is,” Johnson said. “This important bipartisan legislation simplifies the tax code to help Americans who work across multiple jurisdictions from being taxed by state and local governments other than the places in which they live or perform duties over an extended period.”
Martin joins governor, first lady for unveiling of sex trafficking legislation
State Sen. P.K. Martin, R-Lawrenceville, was among the state legislators present as Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp unveiled a bill that is designed to help the state fight sex trafficking.
Members of the first lady's GRACE Commission and survivors of sex trafficking were also present for the unveiling.
The proposed bill, which is expected to be introduced this week, would: institute new, tougher penalties for people found guilty of sex trafficking, including mandating them to register as sex offenders; address loopholes in existing laws; and provide assistance to sex trafficking victims.
"Sex-trafficking crimes are extremely difficult to identify, prosecute, and prevent without proper awareness for our citizens and tools for our courts and law enforcement," Martin said. "I am proud to join forces with the First Lady, Governor Kemp and the brave survivors who have come forward to help us develop legislation that will help end modern slavery in our state.
"Every day, hundreds of innocent children are bought and sold. We must put an end to this abhorrent practice and root out the evil criminals who prey on our most vulnerable. I look forward to working with my fellow lawmakers to pass this important legislation quickly."
