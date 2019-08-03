It won’t be a surprise to anyone who attended Peachtree Corners Mayor Mike Mason’s State of the City Address a couple of weeks ago, but the city’s longtime leader is running for re-election this year.
Mason confirmed during his State of the City Address in July that he would run for re-election, but he officially kicked off his campaign with a news release — which referenced his comments at the State of the City Address — that was sent to the media Friday night.
“The State of the City is great,” Mason said. “We’re following our vision and I am committed to stay the course. We’ve made much progress in our 7-year history such as the Town Center, which provides a place for our citizens to make memories with their families.
“Without the actions of the city, that site would be a large apartment complex. We’re also revitalizing Tech Park with Prototype Prime, our business incubator, and the Advanced Vehicle Track, which will bring high tech jobs to the city. “
Mason is the only mayor Peachtree Corners, which turned 7 this year, has ever had. This year, the mayor’s office and City Council Posts 1, 3 and 5 — which are held by Phil Sadd, Alex Wright and Lorri Christopher respectively — are up for election.
“There are key elements of our vision that need to be completed and I intend to see them thru,” Mason said. “I believe this is remarkable progress in seven years, especially from a city with a zero property tax millage rate on citizens and businesses.”
Karinshak picked to serve on Senate Athletic Association Study CommitteeState Sen. Zahra Karinshak, D – Duluth, was recently picked by Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan to sit on a committee which will spend the later half of this year looking at funding for the Georgia High School Association as well as alternative structures for interscholastic athletic events.
The five-member Senate Athletic Association Study Committee was created earlier this year through Senate Resolution 304 and is required to finish its work and report its findings by Dec. 1.
“High school athletics are some of the most popular events in our communities and are important in teaching students fundamental skills, both on and off the field,” Karinshak said in a statement. “However, the current structure of high school athletics in Georgia has led to substantive debate.”
In another appointment, Duncan picked state Sens. Gloria Butler, D – Stone Mountain, and Renee Unterman, R-Buford, to serve on the Senate Study Committee on Evaluating and Simplifying Physician Oversight of Physician Assistants and Advanced Practice Registered Nurses.
Meanwhile, state Sen. P.K. Martin, R-Lawrenceville, was picked earlier in the summer to lead the Senate Study Committee on Community Schools and Unterman was picked to lead the Senate Study Committee on Protection from Sexual Predators. Martin has also been assigned to sit on the Senate Study Committee on Agriculture, Forestry, and Landscape Workforce Access Study Committee.
Martin named ‘Policy Maker of the Year’ by career and technical educators groupState Sen. P.K. Martin was recently recognized by the Georgia Association of Career and Technical Educators for his work as the new head of the Senate Education and Youth Committee.
The organization named Martin its “Policy Maker of the Year” in part for his work on Senate Bill 108, which was signed into law earlier this year and requires computer science courses to be offered in all Georgia public high schools by the beginning of the 2024-2025 school year.
“I was truly honored to receive the Policy Maker of the Year Award from the Georgia Association of Career and Technical Educators,” Martin said in a statement. “In my years of working at the state capitol, I’ve had a number of legislative successes, but none are as rewarding as those passed that help our students receive a quality education.”