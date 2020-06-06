Voters who normally go to one polling location in the Norcross area will have to go someplace else on Tuesday.
Gwinnett County elections officials posted a notice on the county elections website informing voters who normally vote at St. Mary’s Orthodox Church on Beaver Ruin Road in unincorporated Norcross will, instead have to go to Beaver Ruin Road Baptist Church because of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic.
"The St. Mary’s Orthodox Church is currently closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic," elections officials said in an online notice. "On June 9, voters assigned to that polling location will need to vote at the Beaver Ruin Road Baptist Church."
The new polling site is located at 1200 Beaver Ruin Road in unincorporated Norcross.
The pandemic had already forced some changes for the primary election. The biggest change was that the election was pushed back from mid-May to Tuesday by state officials. At a more local level, early voting locations had to change as officials tried to find spaces that could accommodate social distancing guidelines in place because of the pandemic.
Lee Thompson announces endorsements from Roy Barnes, other Democratic officials
Lee Thompson recently announced his campaign for county commission chairman has picked up several endorsements from former and current Democratic officials, including former Gov. Roy Barnes.
In addition to Barnes, Thompson's campaign announced he has been endorsed by former state Reps. Hugh Floyd and Darryl Jordan; current state Reps. Carolyn F. Hugley, Debbie Buckner and Scott Holcomb; Senate Minority Leader Steve Henson; and former House Minority Leader and former Democratic Party of Georgia Chairman DuBose Porter.
Bourdeaux endorsed by End Citizens United and Let America Vote
End Citizens United and Let America Vote recently announced it is endorsing Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux in the 7th Congressional District race.
“Carolyn Bourdeaux has dedicated her career to public service and problem solving on behalf of Georgians,” ECU and LAV President Tiffany Muller said in a statement. “As a professor of public policy, Carolyn has worked in nonpartisan roles to help Georgia’s government provide essential services. In Congress, she will fight voter suppression and the corrupting influence of money in politics, championing Georgia families instead of Big Money special interests. We’re proud to endorse Carolyn Bourdeaux, and we look forward to helping her win.”
Bourdeaux is one of several Democrats running for the open seat who will face off in Tuesday's general primary election.
Six candidates in 7th Congressional District race sign term limits pledges
A half dozen candidates, including Republicans and Democrats, running in the 7th Congressional District race have pledged support for term limits.
The group, U.S. Term Limits, recently announced the support for term limits on elected officials. Candidates in the 7th district field who have pledged to support term limits include Republicans Renee Unterman, Lynne Homrich, Rich McCormick and Mark Gonsalves, and Democrats John Eaves and Rashid Malik.
