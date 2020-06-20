With this fall's matchup of Republican Dr. Rich McCormick versus Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux set for the 7th Congressional District, one former candidate is already weighing in on the race.
Nabilah Islam, a former Democratic Party candidate for the seat, endorsed Bourdeaux this past week after an influx of counted absentee-by-mail ballots made the Georgia State University professor her party's nominee without a runoff. Islam finished third in the June 9 Democratic Primary for the 7th Congressional District seat.
“I got into this race because this district is my home and I couldn’t stand by another moment and watch my friends, my family, and my neighbors continue to struggle," Islam said in a statement. "I feel incredibly good entrusting the future of this district in the hands of Carolyn Bourdeaux.”
Islam was the first former opponent of Bourdeaux's in the primary to throw her support behind the party's nominee. The seat is open this year because of U.S. Rep. Rob Woodall's decision to retire after his term ends later this year.
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has made the 7th District seat one of its main targets for this fall's election. Republicans have also been paying attention to the race, however, as they try to hold onto the seat past the end of this year.
Bourdeaux, in a statement, praised Islam, who is the daughter of immigrants from Bangladesh, for the campaign that she ran for the seat.
“I thank Nabilah for running her campaign with courage and clarity, and for the bright spotlight she has provided on the issue of healthcare in this campaign,” Carolyn Bourdeaux said. “Nabilah and her family know the struggle that so many people in our community face to access quality, affordable care.”
Haynes endorses Taylor in Democratic runoff for sheriff
With Curtis Clemons and Keybo Taylor in a tight race for the Democratic nomination to be sheriff, Taylor has already picked up support from one of his former opponents.
Ben Haynes, who finished third in the June 9 Democratic Party primary for the sheriff's office, announced he is endorsing Taylor in the runoff. After the primary, Haynes said both Clemons and Taylor had reached out to him to ask for support during the runoff.
"I take the decision to publicly endorse a former opponent very seriously," Haynes said. "I believe that the best choice for the citizens of Gwinnett is to elect Keybo Taylor as Sheriff. Like myself, Keybo is a man of faith and family. He has lived in Gwinnett County his entire life and is dedicated to its citizens.
"I have spoken with Mr. Taylor several times since the primary election. I am confident that he shares my vision of restoring integrity at the Sheriff’s Office, ensuring public safety, and reforming the inmate education program."
Haynes said his campaign team will work to support Taylor's team ahead of the Aug. 11 runoff election.
Hice withdraws support of controversial 14th Congressional District candidate
A Republican running for the 14th Congressional District seat in northwest Georgia can no longer count U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., among her supporters in light of a Politico report about controversial statements the candidate has made over the years.
The report detailed statements by Marjorie Taylor Greene that have been described as racist, anti-Semitic and Islamophobic. Hice had endorsed Greene, who is facing a runoff for the Republican nomination in the 14th district, but he pulled that support in an announcement posted on his Facebook page Thursday.
"As conservatives, our message is one of hope and liberty — and, as a former pastor of 25 years, my aim has always been to bring Americans of all backgrounds together in a shared love of God," Hice said in the post. "In the midst of these difficult times, it is more important than ever before that we have leaders in Washington who can heal our nation, not divide it further.
"I find Marjorie Taylor Greene's statements appalling and deeply troubling, and I can no longer support her candidacy in Georgia's 14th Congressional District."
