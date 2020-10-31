It may seem like the campaigning has been going on forever, but the main event is finally here.
Tuesday will be the day voters who plan to participate in the 2020 election but did not do early or absentee voting head to the polls to cast their ballots. Within a few days, Gwinnettians will know who their new county leaders are, as well as the outcomes in the presidential race, U.S. Senate races, school board and legislative races, as well as transit and E-SPLOST referendums.
After Tuesday, the campaigning will end. Unless there are runoffs, of course.
The ballot is topped by the closely watched presidential election, but both of Georgia’s U.S. Senate seats are also on the ballot, as are state legislative races, county commission races, local criminal justice-related offices and school board races.
Gwinnett voters will select a new county commission chairman as well as new commissioners in Districts 1 and 3 since all three races are open with no incumbents running for re-election.
There will also be a new sheriff elected in Gwinnett for the first time since the mid-1990s. Republican Lou Solis and Democrat Keybo Taylor are running to succeed retiring longtime Sheriff Butch Conway.
Longtime District Attorney Danny Porter, a Republican who has held the office since 1992, is also seeking re-election and he is facing Democrat Patsy Austin-Gatson.
Eighteen of the 25 seats in Gwinnett County’s legislative delegation are being contested in this election as well.
And, the race between Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux and Republican Rich McCormick for the open 7th Congressional District seat has gained national attention.
The races for the 4th and 10th Congressional Districts, which also include parts of Gwinnett, are being contested as well.
In the 4th District, U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, a Democrat, is facing Republican Johsie Cruz Ezammudeen. Over in the 10th District, U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, a Republican, is facing Democrat Tabitha Johnson-Green.
In the Gwinnett County school board races, District 1 Board member Carol Boyce, a Republican, is facing Democrat Karen Watkins while District 3 board member Mary Kay Murphy, also a Republican, is facing Democrat Tanisha Banks.
Tarece Johnson, who won the Democratic primary for school board District 5, does not have an official Republican opponent, but she is facing write-in candidate George Puicar, whose candidacy has been promoted by Republican groups.
Another race to keep an eye on is the Gwinnett County tax commissioner’s race. Incumbent Tax Commissioner Richard Steele, a Republican, is facing Democrat Tiffany Porter in that race.
Murphy announces support of local mayors in school board District 3 raceMary Kay Murphy announced this past week that she has picked up the support of four mayors in her school board District 3 race against Tanisha Banks.
Duluth Mayor Nancy Harris, Peachtree Corners Mayor Mike Mason, Sugar Hill Mayor Steve Edwards and Suwanee Mayor Jimmy Burnette have endorsed Murphy’s re-election bid. Harris even recorded a video which is located on Murphy’s re-election page.
“I am honored to have the endorsement of these four great mayors and community leaders,” Murphy said. “They are on the ground and know what their constituents think about public education as delivered by Gwinnett County Public Schools and me as their representative on the Gwinnett Board of Education.”
