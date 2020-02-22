Gwinnett residents who want to have a say in choosing which Democrat will face President Donald Trump later this year have very little time left to register to vote, if they have not already done so.
Monday is the voter registration for Georgia’s March 24 presidential preference primary. Voters must be at least 18 on the day of the election, a U.S. citizen and a resident of Gwinnett County.
Residents can register to vote online at bit.ly/3c2DMaI or print out an application at bit.ly/2TaWRio and bring it to the Gwinnett County Elections and Voter Registration Beauty P. Baldwin Building, which is located at 455 Grayson Highway, Suite 200, in Lawrenceville.
County officials said residents who are serving a sentence for a felony conviction or have been declared mentally incompetent by a judge, cannot register to vote.
There are several Democrats running for president this year and primaries and caucuses are taking place in the states this spring to determine who will be the Democratic Party’s nominee in the November general election.
The winner will face President Donald Trump, who is running for a second term in the White House.
U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar endorses Nabilah Islam in 7th Congressional District race
A Democrat and congresswoman who has been the target of political attacks from President Donald Trump is backing Nabilah Islam’s bid to represent parts of Gwinnett and Forsyth counties in Congress.
U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., has endorsed Islam in the 7th Congressional District race. Islam, a former staff member of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, is one of several Democrats running for what will be an open seat. There are also several Republicans running for the seat.
“We need a movement that is powered by people, not corporate power, to create the change we want to see in Georgia and around the country — and Nabilah Islam is the leader to do that,” Omar said in a statement released by Islam’s campaign.
“As the daughter of immigrants and a champion for working women, Nabilah has been on the frontlines of the progressive movement. She is not afraid to take on corporate greed and champion policies like Medicare for All, a Green New Deal, and tuition-free college. I can’t wait to help her bring her fight to the halls of Congress.”
Omar was one of a handful of congresswomen who were targeted by Trump last summer when he said the women should be sent back to foreign countries that they or their ancestors came from.
Omar has created a play on that the sentiment for her re-election bid, using “Send her back to Congress” as a campaign slogan.
Lawrenceville hosting demonstration of new voting machines
Gwinnett residents who would like to learn how to use the new voting machines that are being rolled our in Georgia this year are encouraged to attend a demonstration this week at Lawrenceville City Hall.
The demonstration will be held from 6 until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. County elections staff will talk to attendees about the new devices, which will be used for the first time in the March 24 presidential preference primary, and demonstrate how to use them.
City Hall is located at 70 S. Clayton St.
