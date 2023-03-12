Gwinnett County’s congressional representatives are asking high school students to submit artwork for a chance to that work displayed in the U.S. Capitol.

Congressional districts across the nation hold art competitions each year where high school students from their respective district can enter artwork they created in one several different types of visual mediums. The winner of each district’s competition will have heir artwork displayed in the Capitol in Washington D.C. for one year.

