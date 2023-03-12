Gwinnett County’s congressional representatives are asking high school students to submit artwork for a chance to that work displayed in the U.S. Capitol.
Congressional districts across the nation hold art competitions each year where high school students from their respective district can enter artwork they created in one several different types of visual mediums. The winner of each district’s competition will have heir artwork displayed in the Capitol in Washington D.C. for one year.
Most, if not all, members of Congress participate in the nationwide effort each year, and that includes the three congressional members who represent parts of Gwinnett County: U.S. Reps. Lucy McBath, D-Ga., Rich McCormick and Andrew Clyde, both R-Ga.
McBath announced his past week that the deadline to submit work for the 7th Congressional District Art Competition will be 5 p.m. on April 24. Entries must be submitted in person or by mail to McBath’s district office, which is located at 3700 Crestwood Parkway, Suite 270 in Duluth. An online entry form and a required release form can be found at mcbath.house.gov/art-competition.
“Once again, I am thrilled to invite young people in our community to share their talents and participate in my fifth annual Congressional Art Competition,” McBath said. “This exciting competition is truly one of the most rewarding parts of my job, and I look forward to seeing the artistic talents of our high schoolers each year. I want to wish each competitor the best of luck!”
McCormick and Clyde, who represent the 6th and 9th congressional districts respectively, have not announced their respective district’s submission deadline, but both of them have posted entry forms on their congressional websites. The form for McCormick’s District can be found at mccormick.house.gov/services/art-competition while the form for Clyde’s district can be found at clyde.house.gov/forms/submitartwork/.
McCormick’s office is also directing questions about the 6th Congressional District Art Competition to Suzanne Swain at Suzanne.swain@mail.house.gov.
McBath’s district includes the southern half of Gwinnett County while Clyde’s district includes most of he northern half. McCormick’s district includes parts of Suwanee and Sugar Hill.
Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson won’t be up for re-election until 2024, but her campaign for a second term is already underway.
Hendrickson’s re-election bid kicked off with a fundraising reception that was held at 1818 Club in unincorporated Duluth on March 3.
When she took office in January 2021, Hendrickson became the first Democrat in nearly 40 years to lead the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners. She also became the first Black person Gwinnett County’s more than 200-year history to ever hold the office of commission chairman.
State Rep. Matt Reeves, R-Duluth, praised several of the efforts that will be funded as part of the state fiscal year 2024 budget that passed out of the Georgia House of Representatives this week.
The state budget is now headed to the Georgia Senate for consideration. Some of its provisions include: $1.6 million to address behavioral health needs of Georgia children; $2.7 million to create a cold case specialty unit at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation; $2.5 million to provide a sexual assault nurse examiner coordinator in each of the 28 sexual assault centers that are funded by the state; allocating $9.2 million for the Charter School program; the allocation of $72.7 million in motor fuel funds for transportation construction, maintenance and improvement projects; and $8.1 million 375 new waiver slots for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The budget also funds $2,000 pay raises for teachers and $4,000 pay raises for law enforcement officers.
“This budget will help keep families in our district safe and will prioritize our students,” said Reeves. “Our public schools have been fully funded and we’re making sure that children from low-income families have access to the nutrition they need at school. Additionally, this budget gives teachers a $2,000 pay raise and provides state law enforcement agency officers a $4,000 pay raise.”
Gwinnett’s three congressional representatives have now set up their district offices.
U.S, Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga., is the only freshman among Gwinnett’s three congressional representatives. He set his district office up at 115 W Court House Square in Cumming.
U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, who now represents the sprawling 7th Congressional District that stretches from Roswell to Dacula to Centerville, set her district office up at at 3700 Crestwood Parkway, Suite 270, near Gwinnett Place Mall in unincorporated Duluth. That is a change for 7th district residents because at least the two people who immediately preceded McBath in the 7th District — Rob Woodall and Carolyn Bourdeaux — set up their district offices alongside Gwinnett County government offices at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center in Lawrenceville.
Although she is new in the 7th District, McBath previously represented portions of Cobb and north Fulton in the old 6th District.
Meanwhile, Clyde’s district office is located at 210 Washington St., Suite 202 in Gainesville.
