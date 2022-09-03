Republican Mark Gonsalves dropped his first ad of the general election campaign for the 7th Congressional District seat this past week.
Gonsalves is facing U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Ga., who jumped over from the 6th Congressional District to run for the 7th District this year after her current seat was redrawn to lean more heavily Republican.
“My family immigrated from Portugal, I learned firsthand the American dream is real,” Gonsalves said in a statement. “I worked heard, saved up and was able to attend college. When I graduated, I knew I could fulfill my dream by helping others achieve theirs. So, I helped failing businesses across the country turn it around.”
Gonsalves does not mention McBath at all in the ad. It is mostly just him explaining his life story. The closest he comes to mentioning Democrats — he doesn’t even specifically mention the Democratic Party itself by name in the ad — is showing a photo of President Joe Biden while claiming “the government in DC doesn’t care” about inflation and taxes.
Gonsalves says in the ad that he plans to work on finding a way to lower inflation and “defending our values.”
The news that Wellstar Health System plans to close Atlanta Medical Center later this year brought condemnation from Gwinnett Democrats, but their ire was not aimed at Wellstar.
It was directed at Gov. Brian Kemp, who they blamed for the impending closure.
State Reps. Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, Shelly Hutchinson, D-Snellville, Donna McLeod, D-Lawrenceville, and Karen Bennett, D-Stone Mountain, joined other Democrats from the Georgia House of Representatives in weighing in on Wellstar’s decision, which they argue stems from Republican leaders not expanding Medicaid.
Wellstar plans to close the hospital, one of two Level I trauma centers in metro Atlanta and one of five in the entire state, on Nov. 1. That will leave Grady Memorial Hospital as the only Level I trauma center in metro Atlanta, according to the Georgia Trauma Foundation.
“Once again, Governor Kemp has failed the people of Georgia,” Park said. “His failure to expand Medicaid continues to harm Georgians. His failure to act has now caused six hospitals to shut down during his four years amidst the worst public health crisis in our nation’s history’s history.
“We need real leadership that will work across the aisle to take meaningful action to support our struggling hospitals, invest in our health care infrastructure and ensure that all Georgians have access to lifesaving health care.”
Hutchinson added, “Do you know what would prevent another hospital closure in Georgia? Expand Medicaid! Just imagine how many jobs will be lost if Atlanta Medical Center is closed. It has been just as devastating for rural communities when their hospitals close.”
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s re-election campaign swung through Gwinnett County of Friday with two stops to meet with members of the local Asian-American and Hispanic/Latino communities.
The Warnock bus tour visited Shorty Howell Park in unincorporated Duluth on Friday afternoon for a rally with the Asian-American Pacific Islander community, and then headed over to Plaza Las Americas in Lilburn for a Latinos for Warnock rally.
Warnock, a first-term Democrat who won his seat in a special election, is running for a full four-year term this year. He is facing Republican nominee Herschel Walker and Libertarian Chase Oliver.
A political action committee that is working to increase political engagement and representation among Black people announced this week that it is endorsing candidates in two legislative races in Gwinnett County.
The Collective PAC is endorsing Matielyn Jones in the Georgia State Senate District 45 race, where she is facing Sen. Clint Dixon, and Segun Adeyina in the Georgia House of Representatives District 110 race, where he is listed in Secretary of State records as running unopposed.
