Screen Shot 2022-09-02 at 10.36.01 PM.png

Mark Gonsalves, the Republican nominee for the 7th Congressional District seat, appears in his first general election campaign ad, which was released this past week.

 Photo: Mark Gonsalves/Facebook

Republican Mark Gonsalves dropped his first ad of the general election campaign for the 7th Congressional District seat this past week.

Gonsalves is facing U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Ga., who jumped over from the 6th Congressional District to run for the 7th District this year after her current seat was redrawn to lean more heavily Republican.

Democrats from Gwinnett legislative delegation blast Kemp over Atlanta Medical Center closure plans

Warnock campaign visits Gwinnett with stops to meet Asian, Hispanic communities

Collective PAC endorses Matielyn Jones, Segun Adeyina in legislative races

Political Notebook is a periodical feature of the Gwinnett Daily Post. Items for the notebook can be submitted by sending and email to curt.yeomans@gwinnettdailypost.com.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.