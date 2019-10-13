One of the Democrats running for sheriff next year announced this past week that he has picked up the support of about 11 ministers in the community.
Keybo Taylor released the names of the ministers from 10 churches — two of the ministers are from the same church — on Friday. Many of them are from the Snellville, Lawrenceville, Lilburn and Norcross areas, although there is one minister from Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Clarkesville, as well.
Taylor’s campaign said the ministers are endorsing the 26-year Gwinnett Police Department veteran in their individual capacities and that their backing does not equate to endorsements from the churches themselves.
“As your next Gwinnett County Sheriff, I can only succeed with the strong grassroots support throughout all communities in Gwinnett,” Taylor said in a statement. “We have spent the last several months building a strong skeleton for a community-driven campaign, and I am excited to continue to partner with local faith leaders as the campaign develops to bring much needed change to Gwinnett’s elected law enforcement leadership.”
The ministers include Hope and Life Fellowship Pastor Tony Brock; New Jerusalem Baptist Church Pastor Elijah Collins Jr.; New Mercies Christian Church Pastor Jesse Curney III; Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Pastor Ronald D. Dunnigan; Overcomers World Church Pastors Eric and Mary Faulkner; Mt. Zion Baptist Church Pastor Ben Hawks; Salem Missionary Baptist Church Rev. Richard B Haynes; Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Calvin B. Hopkins; Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church Bishop William L. Sheals; and Purpose World Church Reverend Jimmy E. Robinson.
Taylor is one of nearly a half dozen Democrats who are running for sheriff.
Martin hosting second higher education outcomes study committee this week
State Sen. P.K. Martin, R-Lawrenceville, announced that the second meeting of the Senate Study Committee on Higher Education Outcomes, which he is chairing, will be held in Atlanta this week.
The meeting will be held 10 a.m. to 1:10 p.m. Thursday at Georgia State University’s Stadium, which is located at 755 Hank Aaron Drive SE in Atlanta. The committee is expected to hear presentations from Georgia State Senior Vice President for Student Success Tim Renick and Georgia Budget and Policy Institute Higher Education Policy Analyst Jennifer Lee about student success programs and demographic trends of Georgia students.
House committee co-chaired by Harrell to hold its first meetings this week
A Georgia House of Representatives special committee co-chaired by state Rep. Brett Harrell, R-Snellville, is scheduled to hold three meetings this week in Atlanta.
The House Special Committee on Economic Growth will meet Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in room 506 of the Coverdell Legislative Office Building, which is located at 18 Capitol Square in Atlanta. The meetings will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday and10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
Harrell is co-chairing the committee with state Reps. Alan Powell, R-Hartwell, and Ron Stephens, R-Savannah.
Lee announces $300K fundraising haul for congressional campaignRepublican Lerah Lee announced this past week that her campaign for the 7th Congressional District seat has received contributions from more than 6,500 donors with donations totaling more than $300,000 during the Federal Election Committee’s third reporting quarter.
In a statement, Lee said she was humbled by the support her campaign has received and pledged to “tackle the tough issues” while accusing “professional politicians and the politically connected” of not making enough progress on addressing national issues.
“I am not a career politician. I am not politically connected. I am a mother and educator who wants Congress to focus on good policy, not politics. Our grassroots fundraising is showing strong support for our message,” Lee said.
Vincent Fort endorses Nabilah Islam in 7th District race
Democratic 7th Congressional District candidate Nabilah Islam announced this past week that she has picked up the backing of a former state legislator and former candidate for mayor of Atlanta.
The Islam campaign said this past week that former state Sen. Vincent Fort was throwing his support behind the former Hilary Clinton presidential campaign staffer in a field that includes about a half dozen Democrats.
“We need somebody who’s going to go to Washington and fight for us. Nabilah is a referendum against Trump and all the bigotry and hate he represents,” Fort said in a statement released by the Islam campaign.
Rep. Bonnie Rich wins Legislative Livestock Showdown
State Rep. Bonnie Rich, R-Suwanee, recently won a political contest that had nothing to do with politics and everything to do with farm animals.
Rich, along with a Future Farmers of America student coach, Colleen Barber, won the annual Legislative Livestock Showdown at the Georgia National Fair in Suwanee. State senators and representatives participate in the annual showndown, which is designed to “to determine which chamber of the Georgia General Assembly can best handle livestock in a showmanship ring of a livestock competition,” according to the Georgia House of Representatives Press Office.
Legislators are paired up with Future Farmers of America of 4-H student coaches from around the state for the contest.
“This year’s Livestock Showdown provided a unique and exciting experience that allowed me learn from my FFA student coach, her parents and her agriculture teacher about the importance of livestock and agriculture to many families in our state,” Rich said in a statement.
“FFA and 4-H programs provide our students with tools, education and mentorship that will assist students in whatever career or vocation they choose, whether it be in agriculture or otherwise.”