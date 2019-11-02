Grayson resident Allona Lane Cross has been named the new executive director of the Georgia Commission on Equal Opportunity by Gov. Brian Kemp.
Cross was formally appointed to the position Oct. 24, but the pick wasn’t announced by the governor’s office or the commission — which is set up to enforce Georgia Fair Employment Practices Act and the Georgia Fair Housing Law — until this past week.
“Allona is well-versed in regulation interpretation and is a subject matter expert in the fields of fair housing compliance and investigations,” the commission said in its announcement about Cross’ appointment.
“She loves working in the public sector and shares a remarkable vision for the future of ‘Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing.’”
She had previously served as the state agency’s deputy director. Prior to that, she had served as the Director of Fair Housing. She had held several other positions at the commission, including serving as a senior advisor to two former executive directors, the senior compliance officer, the communications officer and a mediator.
She’s also a former housing specialist for the Birmingham Housing Authority in Birmingham, Alabama.
Cross earned her bachelor’s degree in paralegal studies from the University of Mississippi and her master’s degree in public administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Unterman named to Women to Watch list
A second Republican running for the 7th Congressional District seat has been named a Woman to Watch by a PAC set up by U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., to support female GOP candidates.
State Sen. Renee Unterman, R-Buford, made EPAC’s list of 18 Women to Watch. She joins former Home Depot executive Lynne Homrich on the list, making the 7th Congressional District one of five congressional seats across the nation that has more than one candidate on EPAC’s list.
The other seats are Illinois’ 14th Congressional District, Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District, New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District and Oklahoma’s 5th Congressional District.
Although the PAC has endorsed Karen Handel in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District race, it has not announced an endorsement yet in the 7th District race.
The group is expected to announce additional endorsements next year, however.
United Tea Party of Georgia to hold ‘fact-based 287(g) forum’
The United Tea Party of Georgia is set to discuss Gwinnett County’s participation in the controversial 287(g) program this week.
The organization announced it will host what it is calling a “fact-based 287(g) forum” at its meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Flying Machine Restaurant, 510 Briscoe Blvd. in Lawrenceville. The organization, which thus far has expressed support for Sheriff Butch Conway’s decision to participate in the program, will have Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Deputy Shannon Volkodav speak at the event.
The meeting is intended to counter a forum anti-287(g) groups held earlier this fall at the Collins Hill library branch in Lawrenceville.
“Because people need to know the truth about this important program we are having a Fact Based Community Forum at our Lawrenceville meeting,” Tea Party officials said in an announcement for the meeting.